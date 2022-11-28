Hidden away for more than five decades, a Hastings couple uncovered bits of history in a time capsule of sorts during a bathroom renovation on West Seventh Street.
A Hastings Daily Tribune newspaper dated July 13, 1972, and three magazines from the same year — Time, Journal and Better Homes & Gardens — provided a glimpse into the past during a bathroom renovation project in October.
Eric and Tracy Meyer hired contractor Mike Bonham with Elite Painting and Restorations to complete some renovations at 1631 W. Seventh St. Tracy’s mother, Carol Strohmyer, had lived in the house for about 12 years until her death in July, and the Meyers wanted to update the house before selling it.
During the project, Bonham made an odd discovery. After taking the medicine cabinet off the wall, Bonham found the newspaper and magazines secreted behind it. The articles had been folded up and tucked into a space between the studs in the wall, a cubbyhole that once had been an inset medicine cabinet.
Bonham called the Meyers to come and see it for themselves.
“Mike called and said he needed us to come look at a time capsule,” Tracy said. “I was almost afraid to know what was in this.”
But apprehension gave way to delight as they pulled the items out of the wall and started looking them over.
“It was kinda cool to see,” Tracy said. “Everything was about Nixon. That was before my time.”
Richard Nixon was the 37th president of the United States, originally elected in 1968 and re-elected in 1972. He resigned his post in 1974 in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
Even Eric’s 13-year-old daughter Sophia took the time to read through the publications, amazed by the number of cigarette ads that permeated the pages.
“It’s a piece of history that nobody really collects anymore,” Tracy said.
Along with the historical publications, the Meyers found one more piece of paper that they didn’t notice at first. It was a letter from the man who put the items in the cubbyhole in 1972.
“On July 15, 1972, as part of a bathroom remodeling project, Donald L. and Linda Ann Rabbe placed these materials in this cubbyhole in the hope that one day someone might find it and think it interesting,” the letter read.
The letter provides some information about the Rabbes and the house purchased in 1971 for $10,500.
Donald graduated from Hastings High School in 1962 and earned his degree from Hastings College in 1969. Linda graduated from Hastings High School in 1965.
The letter stated Donald worked for the Hastings Daily Tribune and Linda worked at the credit bureau.
Reading the letter left the Meyers wondering about the Rabbe couple. Tracy posted on Facebook to see if anyone knew them, but didn’t receive any responses.
According to Tribune archives, Donald Rabbe was a staff writer and columnist for the newspaper from 1970-76.
He was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in 1976 at the 49th annual Bosses’ Night Banquet. Rabbe had filed as a candidate for the Hastings City Council in February 1976, but lost in the general election in November.
It turns out the Rabbes now live not far away in Lincoln.
In a telephone conversation, Rabbe said losing the election turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
It was the same year he left the Tribune to work at NTV for a short time before finding a job in Lincoln. He became the communications manager for the newly created Nebraska Municipal Power Pool. He and his wife moved to Lincoln in the summer of 1978.
From there, Rabbe made his career in public communications or advertising. His last job before retiring was with News Link.
It only took a moment for Rabbe to recall the publications he placed inside the bathroom wall at his old home in Hastings. He said they were remodeling the bathroom and wanted to put up a new medicine cabinet. Once he saw the hole left in the wall after removing the old medicine cabinet, he thought about a way to use the extra space.
Rabbe majored in history in college with a minor in education, and that is what led to his decision to put the newspaper and magazines in the cubbyhole.
“I didn’t really think anything would come of this,” he said. “It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I enjoy coming across old books or magazines.”
The Meyers were interested in the find so much that they decided to add on to the time capsule and leave it in the wall for the next person to find.
Newsprint on the 1972 newspaper had expanded from age. Once opened, the paper had become too brittle to refold into the original size.
The Meyers put a newspaper from Nov. 9 back into the cubbyhole with the original newspaper, but didn’t have room to include the magazines.
Along with the Rabbes’ letter, the Meyers added a letter of their own to greet the next finder of the cubbyhole.
“We thought it was a neat idea to carry on,” Eric said.
Rabbe was pleased to hear the Meyers decided to add to the cubbyhole artifacts.
“That’s remarkable that somebody was given an idea and decided ‘We can to that too,’ ” he said.
