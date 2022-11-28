Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Increasingly windy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Increasingly windy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.