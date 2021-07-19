Though a thunderstorm caused a delay in the contest, competitors put their best hooves forward Saturday for the Adams County Fair horse show.
Lilliana Widhelm, 16, of Hastings said there’s a lot of preparation that goes into the horse show as competitors work with their horses. There is a lot of practicing ring work, making sure leads are right and helping the horse feel relaxed in the arena.
She’s a member of the Hastings Saddle 4-H Club and has been participating in the 4-H horse show for six years.
“I like competing and seeing how well my horse can do,” she said.
Participants competed in 44 groups, displaying a wide range of skills from novice to senior level.
For some events, the announcer gave directions for competitors to follow. Other events had patterns for the competitors to memorize in advance of entering the arena. Categories included showmanship, western horsemanship, pole bending, barrel racing and therapeutic horse riding.
Tara Allen, 19, of Juniata competed in as many events as she could during her last year of eligibility with the 4-H program. She said she can barely believe she is at the end of her 11-year time in the 4-H program.
“It feels surreal,” she said. “I wanted to come back and do it one more time before I aged out.”
She and her 16-year-old sister, Brooke, are members of the Wanda Drovers 4-H club.
“We try to be helpful with each other, but we’re competitors in the ring,” Tara said.
The same could be said for any participant of the horse show, she said. While technically competitors, Tara said they aren’t afraid to step up to help one another.
For kids thinking about joining 4-H or participating in the horse show, Tara said it has been a great experience for her. She said people considering it should watch a show and see what events they may be interested in.
Brooke has been showing horses since she was 7 and encouraged anyone who is interested in horses to check out the event.
“You should try it because it’s pretty fun,” she said.
