AYR — Organizers from the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association turned back the clock to the way life must have looked decades earlier at the 38th annual Antique & Collector Show Friday through Sunday at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area near Ayr.
Vintage tractor owners from across the state lined up to participate in this year’s parade following a scaled-down version of the event in 2020 due to public health restrictions. IH Farmall and Case were the featured tractors at this year’s show.
Featured entertainment included antique vehicles, antique tractor pull, kids’ tractor pedal pull, flea market, demonstrations in blacksmithing, wheat thrashing and stationary straw bailing, corn shelling, and live music.
Families, couples, and just plain lovers of old-school farming techniques and equipment began the day on Saturday strolling the grounds under sprinkling skies. And while the humidity never really subsided, warmer temperatures were partially mitigated by heavy cloud cover that made the mid-80s temperatures a tad more comfortable.
Horse-drawn carriage rides and a barrel ride for children offered solace to those tired from walking the ample grounds. Concession stands and trucks offered a nice variety of sandwiches and snacks, including pulled pork, chicken, kettle corn, drinks and desserts.
Construction worker Travis Haden, 36, lives a stone’s throw across the river from the recreation area with his wife, Lindsey, and their four children, Rhett, 10, Anson, 8, Elsie, 7, and Gemma, 5.
Haden said he and his sons operate a lemonade stand that serves to participants in the tractor drive as it passes their house each year.
“We enjoy it,” he said. “It’s family day. We like old tractors. We enjoy the pedal pull, the garden tractor pull, the tractor pull, just all of it.”
“We have a great time,” Lindsey said. “It’s one of the events we look forward to every year. I mean, when you live kind of in the middle of nowhere, it’s nice when an event takes place in your backyard and it’s right up our alley. It’s almost like being townspeople for a minute.
“We really enjoy the history of it, the fact they’ve been doing it for how many years now? It’s been at Crystal Lake here for eight or nine years or so, and we just really have a good time coming over and participating and watching everything they’ve got going on.”
For Rhett, the show gave him plenty of things to do between Friday and Sunday while spending some quality time with family.
“I really like it,” he said. “I always look forward to it. I really like the lemonade stand. It’s fun.
“We like looking around here and going on the barrel train for kids. I just raced a lap with it (on foot), and earlier entered the garden tractor pull and pedal pool (where he finished third). It’s nice to have a day with the family and have fun.”
For janitor Jaymie Brown, 57, of Harvard and his wife, Darcy, 49, a travel agent, the show provided them a nice change of pace from their day-to-day routines.
Having grown up on a farm in Kansas, Brown said, he was most interested in tracking the movements of various tractors on display.
“I like it,” he said. “Quite a few tractors, and the people are nice. I’d come again.
“The flea market would be the biggest event. We’re just waiting for the parade. It’s better than sitting on the couch and watching TV.”
“I like the antiques,” Darcy said. “It’s a great place to spend a day, whether you’re with your spouse or your family. It’s enjoyable, relaxing, educational and has good food.”
Michael Fish, 69, of Hampton is a retired John Deere mechanic who now tinkers with his own collection of antique tractors.
“I’ve been collecting (tractors) for the last 25 years,” he said. “I’m retired now, so I’m thinking I’m going to get my own (repair work) done, but I’m still doing odds and ends that shops won’t do anymore, so I’m still not getting squat done on my own stuff.’
He said shows like the one at Crystal Lake give him a chance to connect with tractor enthusiasts from across the state to swap stories and compare notes on how to fix and maintain their prize vehicles.
Fish’s 3020 liquefied petroleum John Deere model tractor from 1964 was his entry in this year’s parade. He collection of tractors includes 39 John Deere models and Oliver brand tractor.
“I gotta stay busy,” he said. “When you retire you’ve got to keep doing something. It’s a nice little event.
“They need to keep this a-goin’ so the younger generations that have been off the farm a couple generations don’t have a clue about anything. We’re kind of just a little niche I guess.”
Farmer Jered Koch and his wife, Jennifer, a couple in their late 40s, decided to make a date of it and leave their children at home to enjoy an afternoon of antique tractors and one-on-one time together.
“I come every year since they moved it to Crystal Lake,” Jered said. “I never had time when they had it over there at Dyer Park. I like old stuff.
“There are a lot of guys you only run into once a year here, so that’s something.”
As a farm girl growing up south of Minden, Jennifer said, she drove tractors similar to ones on display at the show.
“I just come for something to do,” she said with a laugh. “I like looking through the vendor stuff.”
Show coordinator Eileen Dawes said she was glad the inclement weather that showed up on Saturday night didn’t deter visitors or participants from participating in what she thought was a well-received event.
“We had some heavy thunder and lightning Saturday night, but it didn’t bother anything,” she said. “We had 67 on the tractor drive Friday and 127 tractors, small-engine antique vehicles and some draft horses registered, along with our flea marketers and vendors. I love a good turnout.”
