Hard work and dedication provide a way for area residents to honor veterans as the Hastings Quilters Guild works to provide comfort and healing to former service members.
Members of the Hastings Quilters Guild collaborate with the National Quilts of Valor Foundation in its mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
The guild has been making quilts since 2016 and has presented more than 315 Quilts of Valor in Adams and Clay counties.
Sharon Selley, community service coordinator for the group, said each quilt takes about 25 hours of work spread out over several days with help from multiple crafters.
Each Quilt of Valor comes with a label to list the people who helped make it and how to care for it.
“We try to make sure we have as many names as we can,” Selley said. “It’s a group effort.”
Selley said the top of the quilt with various colors, shapes and fabrics represents different communities and individuals. The batting (the filler) provides warmth and represents a hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to its recipient.
The backing that supports the other layers represents the strength of the recipient and the support of their family, community and nation. She said each stitch that holds the layers together represent the love, gratitude and sometimes tears of the maker.
Selley gave a brief history of the Quilts of Valor program during the ceremony.
Founder Catherine Roberts of Delaware, the mother of a soldier in Iraq, dreamed of a quilt comforting a service member laying in bed. She started making quilts and awarded the first Quilt of Valor to a wounded soldier in 2003. Other quilters across the country started sending quilts to wounded soldiers. The program changed its focus to veterans at home in 2015 with fewer overseas deployments. Quilts of Valor have been awarded to 336,061 active military members and veterans.
Members of the group presented five quilts during a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hastings Public Library. Selley said the guild tries to craft about five quilts each month for the program.
The veterans honored Saturday included:
—John Burns of Hastings served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He spent time in Korea and worked with electronics.
—Bill Erickson of Hastings served in the Army from in the early 1950s and spent a year in South Korea working in vehicle maintenance and engineering.
—Bryan Hayes of Hastings served in the Army from 1964-1966 with a company of construction engineers and helped build projects in Vietnam.
—Richard Peck of Hastings served in the Army from 1966-1970. He spent time overseas in Germany before being deployed to Vietnam, where he helped with office administration and communication.
—Stephen Shipman of Hastings served in the Army Reserve from 2006-2014. He was deployed to Iraq in 2009 where he worked with computers and networking during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Hayes said he appreciated the recognition and work that the members put into each quilt.
“I’m impressed,” he said. “It was a really nice gesture.”
Selley said it’s important to the guild to thank veterans who provided support services as well as those in combat situations.
“Some veterans think that if they don’t serve on the front lines in a war, they aren’t deserving,” she said. “They are.”
To continue its mission, the guild appreciates donations of fabric or money to buy materials. Selley said donations can be made at Calico Cottage, 734 W. Second St. Referrals for veterans to be recognized can also be made there.
“The only way we can keep doing this is through donations,” Selley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.