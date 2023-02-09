The biggest failure of the League of Nations was its inability to prevent what?

World War II

Keaton Corman of Sandy Creek discusses a bonus question with teammates in a match against Superior during ESU 9 junior high quiz bowl Thursday in Hastings. 
Superior’s Evah Roberts answers a question during a match against Sandy Creek during ESU 9 junior high quiz bowl Thursday in Hastings. 
Hastings Middle Schooler Khris Matul answers a question Thursday during ESU 9 junior high quiz bowl in Hastings. 
Blue Hill students, including Brady Karr, compete in at ESU 9 junior high quiz bowl Thursday in Hastings. 
Sandy Creek’s John Skalka answers a question during a match against Superior during ESU 9 junior high quiz bowl Thursday in Hastings. 
Aurora quiz bowl team

The Aurora Public Schools quiz bowl team, coached by Stephani Kittle, won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High School Quiz Bowl Thursday at the North Shore Assembly of God. The team included Trevor Peard, Wyatt Heiss, Shawn Morris, Aiden Roush, Alex Dick, Griffin Wieseler, Demetry Thompson and Joey Ballas.
Blue Hill quiz bowl team

Blue Hill’s team, coached by Joe Hubl, won second place in the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High School Quiz Bowl Thursday at the North Shore Assembly of God. Team members included Ella Brenn, Brady Karr, Dylan Auten, Jacob Karr, Owen Janda, Lauren Kohmetscher, Trevin Long, Macy Olson and Jacob Balfour.
Sutton Red quiz bowl team

Sutton’s Red team, coached by Zachary Weir, took third place in the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High School Quiz Bowl Thursday at the North Shore Assembly of God. Team members included Gavin Vander Ley, Creighton Jones, Connor Hinrichs, Breckyn Peterson, Katie Baldwin, Brody Schelkopf, Marshall Reed and Griffin Bergen.
