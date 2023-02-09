The biggest failure of the League of Nations was its inability to prevent what?
World War II
How many square feet are in 10 square yards?
90
These were just a few questions that seventh- and eighth-graders from the area faced at the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High School Quiz Bowl on Thursday at the North Shore Assembly of God.
Questions cover a variety of topics including science, social studies, politics, current events, mathematics, archeology and more.
Kel Knehans, the coach for Silver Lake, thinks that participating in the quiz bowl helps kids build confidence.
“They may be shy to hit the buzzer and speak up in front of other people,” he said.
But he always encourages students to answer despite their anxieties and take their best shot. This improves their willingness to take risks.
He makes the team up with students who excel in different areas to catch as many categories as possible. He tries to include a student who is good with math, one versed in history and one who is well-read.
“That’s the team aspect of quiz bowl,” Knehans said. “It’s impossible to know what you’re going to get for questions.”
Teams of six students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer a question.
A correctly answered toss-up question earns the team a chance at a bonus question for even more points. If the question is answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to take the points by providing the correct answer.
At the end of 12 rounds of questions, the team with the most points moves wins the round.
Knehans said the event allows kids to showcase their skills in a healthy and competitive way, highlighting academic merit and preparedness.
Success at the quiz bowl is more than which buzzer was hit the fastest, or which team won. Kids get to stand out for their intellectual prowess and a chance to walk away with increased confidence.
“It shows that you don’t necessarily have to be athletic to compete in school and the quiz bowl gives kids a chance to shine who maybe can’t do it on a court or a field,” Knehans said.
And the kids agree. The quiz bowl is a fun event that gets them excited and nervous all at once.
Caleb Ochsner, a seventh-grader at Sandy Creek, enjoys being involved with the quiz bowl.
“We get to know people from our community,” he said.
His teammate, seventh-grader John Shalka, expressed that the quiz bowl is a fun way for students to test their knowledge.
“It really shows you what you know and you get to have fun with it,” he said.
With all the excitement in the air, it can be expected that nerves are running high as well. However, these whiz kids have their own ways of calming themselves before and during a round.
“I try not to think about it," said Ashlynn Hess, an eighth-grader at Kenesaw. "Don’t think about it and it shows.”
Fellow Kenesaw teammate Spencer Schacht said that once he gets into the round, the nerves start to fade.
“The nerves go away when we get going and start getting ahead,” he said.
For Livia Morgan, a seventh-grader in Kenesaw, being prepared helps calm the team, and previous competitions hosted at their school helped the team with this.
“It’s nice that you go against other teams,” she said. “You’re not going against yourself.”
The Aurora Public Schools quiz bowl team, coached by Stephani Kittle, won the contest. The team included Trevor Peard, Wyatt Heiss, Shawn Morris, Aiden Roush, Alex Dick, Griffin Wieseler, Demetry Thompson and Joey Ballas.
Blue Hill’s team, coached by Joe Hubl, won second place in the competition. Team members included Ella Brenn, Brady Karr, Dylan Auten, Jacob Karr, Owen Janda, Lauren Kohmetscher, Trevin Long, Macy Olson and Jacob Balfour.
Sutton’s Red team, coached by Zachary Weir, took third place. Team members included Gavin Vander Ley, Creighton Jones, Connor Hinrichs, Breckyn Peterson, Katie Baldwin, Brody Schelkopf, Marshall Reed and Griffin Bergen.
