Showcasing a passion for learning, students gathered this week at North Shore Assembly of God for a series of three quiz bowls organized by Educational Service Unit No. 9.
Thursday marked the Junior High Quiz Bowl. Elementary students competed Tuesday, and high school teams faced off on Wednesday.
Hastings Middle School’s eighth-grade Orange team won Thursday’s contest, advancing undefeated through the double-elimination tournament.
Team captain Samuel Tunks said the team put in a lot of practice before the quiz bowl. Each member of the team has a speciality of knowledge, such as math, literature or geography, because there’s no telling what questions will be asked.
Teams of six students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer the question.
A correctly answered toss-up question earns the team five points and a chance at a bonus question for another 10 points. If the toss-up is answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to steal the points by providing the correct answer.
Questions cover a variety of categories, including social studies, language arts, science, mathematics, art, music, sports and current events.
Samples of questions included are: Which president delivered the Gettysburg Address? (Abraham Lincoln). What song is usually played at the entrance of the U.S. President? (“Hail to the Chief”). What was the occupation of Florence Nightingale? (nurse).
“It’s a way to use normally useless knowledge,” Tunks said.
Tunks’ teammate, Naomi Brooks, said she was proud the team went undefeated through the tournament. Many of the teams had won matches against them in the past.
Students enjoy the break from regular classes as well as the opportunity to buy ice cream and smoothies between rounds of competition. In the gym, they can play card games or a more physical game, Nine Square in the Air.
“I like it because it’s a way for nerds to get together and have fun,” Brooks said.
The team’s coach, Mandy Buderus, said the event allows students to showcase their knowledge and network with students from a wide array of schools with similar interests. She thanked ESU 9 and North Shore for hosting the annual series of quiz bowls.
“They learn how to work together and compete,” she said. “It’s great to give the kids the opportunity to shine. They amaze me every day.”
The Kenesaw team won second place, after fighting its way through the consolation bracket to the final round and attempting to force a tie-breaking round with Hastings.
Although Kenesaw scored first in the final round, Hastings came back to take the lead and hold it to the end.
Kenesaw’s team captain, Helen Keiser, said they were happy to have made it to the final round.
“It was pretty rewarding,” she said.
Her teammate, Sylvia Schneider, said the team often rises through the consolation bracket, but usually does well in the quiz bowl.
She is glad to have the students perform well at the quiz bowl to show the school’s academic success.
“It’s nice for a school to be known for something other than football,” she said.
Other members of the winning HMS eighth-grade Orange team were Dilsia Colindres Fonseca, Fernando Pettit, Isaac Russell and Zane Thomsen.
Other members of the runner-up Kenesaw team were Ashlyn Hess, Kami Kennedy, Brylee Petersen, Kendri Petersen, Hayleigh Spencer and Cade Uden. Their coach is Bethany Gerdes.
Third place went to the HMS eight-grade Black team, which included Xavier Crooks, Anthony Kuehn, Emmet Kelley, Brenten Jarosak, Broeyn Hartman and Coy Shoemaker. The team also is coached by Buderus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.