Members of the Hastings League of Women Voters are holding an informational program on the proposed casino and horse race track.
The program “Racino Proposed Second Time Around” will begin noon on Friday at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St. Suite 110. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, along with West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
A similar proposal failed at the planning commission and council levels earlier this year.
The Hastings Planning Commission voted 8-1 on Oct. 18 to recommend approval of the rezone and 7-2 to recommend approval of the conditional use permit.
Members of the Hastings City Council will act on those recommendations at their regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chamber at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Presenters on Friday include Planning Commission member Ann Hinton, who dissented on both items on Oct. 18; chief building inspector Kevin Kubo; and opponent Shannon Hoff.
