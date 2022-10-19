Citing reasons like tax revenue and additional activity opportunities, members of the Hastings Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for a pair of items pertaining to a proposed casino and horse race track.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, along with West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Planning Commission voted 8-1 to recommend approval of rezoning the property from agriculture to C-3 commercial business. Commissioner Ann Hinton dissented.
Planning Commission members also voted 7-2 to recommend approval of the conditional use permit. Commissioners Hinton and LaDaun Schoenhals dissented.
Omaha attorney Brian Jorde represented the applicants and presented the plan.
According to state statutes, 20% of gaming revenue goes directly to property tax relief. Of that amount, 70% goes to a property tax credit cash fund, which is distributed to communities in need of property tax relief.
Also, 12.5% goes to the city and 12.5% goes to the county. Jorde said that should generate at least $1 million each for the city of Hastings and Adams County.
Jorde said based on the proposed $40 million project, it should generate $500,000 in city property taxes each year.
The project also would have economic multiplier benefits such as hotel stays, gas and restaurants.
“We see this as a big multiplier effect if this were to come to fruition here,” Jorde said.
He said the proposed development is consistent with surrounding areas and future uses.
The application proposes rezoning a small area and a conditional use permit for a small area in the center the 136-acre property.
More than 70 acres of the site is proposed to be open or green space.
Developers believe their plans fit in well and complement the existing surrounding properties.
The property west of the subject property is zoned agricultural; to the north is urban single family residential; to the south is commercial business district; and east across Highway 281 has both agricultural and commercial business, according to the Hastings zoning designations.
The Planning Commission and Hastings City Council voted down a similar proposal from the same developers earlier this year.
Developers reduced the number of barns in the project from four to two.
The amount of land to be rezoned was reduced from 50 acres to 38 acres based on public comment and feedback.
There is 722 feet from the northernmost project fence line to the southern edge of the closest residential properties to the north.
There would be 42 acres of buffer north of the race track and casino.
“We believe this is intelligent land use for the community, not only for the C-3 zoning that fits, but for the end project, which will be an economic driver for this community and a direct benefit to property tax, which is a very important issue in this community,” Jorde said. “It fits within the surrounding uses. It fits within the flood plain.”
There is 6.5 acres of flood plain in the southeast corner of the farm ground property that would not be developed.
“We’re utilizing the property in the most intelligent way to allow those natural features to exist as they are,” Jorde said.
Phase two of the plan is to add commercial retail toward the southwest portion of the property near 42nd Street.
In either phase two or phase three, depending upon market forces and demand, the project would include development of the residential lots in the northern portion of the property.
Plans would be to develop a hotel immediately to the west of the casino and then office retail along the expressway in the northeastern portion of the property.
The racetrack is required to have a full track, but this will be a quarter horse track and quarter horse racing will only occur on the straightaway.
There will be a 1,285-foot buffer from where the races will take place and residences to the north.
“We’re building in as much possible buffer from all around as we can,” Jorde said.
One race day a year would occur until the end of 2025, followed by five days of racing between 2026 and 2030, and then 15 days of racing per year from 2031 forward.
Five project proponents spoke during the public hearing, four opponents spoke against the project and one person spoke from a neutral point of view.
The city received 12 email responses for the project — six in favor, four against and two that were questions.
Opponents who spoke Tuesday expressed concerns about property values, and less disposable income available if local residents are spending money gambling.
Commission chairman Greg Sinner said he was torn about the project, but has seen a lot of people in Hastings upset by local property taxes.
He requested Jorde return to the Planning Commission in a year with a complete project rundown.
“I think the most impactful thing I heard this evening was activity breeds activity,” Commissioner Shawn Rossi said. “I totally agree with that. This is not a savior project. It’s not. A casino’s a casino. It’s a form of entertainment and some people will use it and it’s a form of entertainment that will keep some people here and some dollars here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.