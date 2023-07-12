Rain, hail and high humidity have impeded the progress of this summer’s Kansas wheat harvest.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Statistics Service, harvest was 59% statewide on July 9 — well behind the mark for 2022, when 93% of the grain was in the bin, and 84% for that date on average.
The Kansas Wheat Harvest Report, which provides regular updates each June and July as combines roll across the state’s golden fields, stated on Monday that wheat growers are happy to have received much-needed moisture but also disappointed to hold up on cutting.
“Farmers are balancing a mix of emotions from frustration caused by having to wait for conditions to dry (and) stress of potential hail and other weather events, with joy from these recent rains,” KWHR stated.
Northwest of Hays in northwestern Kansas, Eric Werth, general manager at Golden Belt Co-op, described growers’ struggles in Ellis County.
“We are really just waiting for it to dry out around here,” said Werth, who estimated harvest was around 90% complete there.
Harvest in Werth’s area began on June 21, which was late compared to normal.
He was expecting about 55% of the normal quantity of grain to be delivered. Area yields were averaging around 30 bushels per acre, and up to 40 in some locations.
“That is definitely not the majority, though,” Werth said. “The (Westbred) Grainfield variety is one that seems to be doing well this year.”
Weed pressure following the rains has been another stressor for farmers in the Hays area, he said.
Test weights of around 62 pounds per bushel are encouraging, Werth said, but proteins have been relatively low. He guessed his elevator had taken in about 450,000 bushels of wheat so far, with most bound for flour mills.
In Smith Center, Bruce Williams at Trinity Ag said his area has seen rain delays, also.
“The thing that hurt us the most is we’ve basically cut very little since July 4,” Williams was quoted as saying in the July 9 KWHR. “There has been so much humidity.”
Harvest in the Smith Center area began on June 24 — about four days later than usual, Williams said. July 3 and 4 were big harvest days, but rains have kept area growers from having a single, full week of continuous cutting this harvest.
Earlier loads of wheat delivered to the Smith Center elevator brought test weights of 60-63 ppb, Williams said — weights he attributed to initial drought stress. Later storms pushed the weights down into the 58-ppb range.
Proteins have been as high as 12-14%, he said. Yields have varied, but in the best fields were just 35-40 bpa. Many farmers even have abandoned fields due to the intense weed pressure.
Kochia and pigweeds are so dense in some fields that you can’t even see the wheat as you drive past the field, Williams said.
Mark Bosse, owner of MJB Harvesting of Grainfield, Kansas, said nearly all their customers in Kansas have been affected by hail, drought or both.
According to the latest NASS Crop Progress Report for Nebraska issued Monday, just 12% of the state’s winter wheat crop had been harvested — less than the 34% harvested by this time in 2022 and 25% on average to-date.
The crop condition was rated 8% very poor, 19% poor, 39% fair, 31% good and 3% excellent.
