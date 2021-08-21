With a population of nearly 13 million people, there is a lot in Pennsylvania quite different from Nebraska, but one thing is very similar.
“Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Nebraska, and it’s the No. 1 industry in Pennsylvania,” U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the ranking Republican member of the House Agriculture Committee, said during a Friday afternoon visit to Chief Ethanol Fuels east of Hastings. “Quite frankly, it’s an industry that touches people’s lives more times a day than any other industry out there.”
Thompson visited Nebraska Thursday evening through Saturday morning as part of a larger trip through the Midwest.
Even the agriculture in Pennsylvania is not too different from Nebraska.
“I’ve got an ethanol plant, and I’ve got corn and soybeans and cattle,” he said. “It’s a different scale, though. A lot of that is topography-driven. We’ve got the Allegheny highlands. We have more trees in Pennsylvania today than when William Penn got the charter. So forestry is important. But that means that between the topography — the ridges, the hills — our farms are smaller scale. But really the same commodities: we have cattle, we have hogs. There are a lot of similarities. The differences really do come down to scale.”
As the ranking member of the Ag Committee, Thompson said, it’s important to be the voice for all agriculture across the country.
“Being here in Nebraska today, quite frankly, the commodities and what you do here, we kind of do the same thing back home,” he said.
Along with U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Thompson joined university leaders on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus Friday morning for a town hall about the present and future of agriculture — and Nebraska’s important role in both.
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter; UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green; and Mike Boehm, NU vice president and UNL Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, joined Fortenberry and Thompson for a tele-town hall about the importance of U.S. agriculture to the state, country and world, as well as about the new technologies shaping agriculture.
Also on Friday, Thompson visited the Steve Nelson farm near Keene and toured the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center with U.S. Department of Agriculture and UNL leaders and researchers.
He called USMARC “a gem.”
“It is an absolute treasure, not just for Nebraska, but for the United States of America,” he said. “The research that’s being done out there, the researchers and the staff that are working on food quality, enhancing animal nutrition — every family around the world benefits from the research that’s happening there.”
Thompson spent time with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., in Omaha on Thursday.
He was joined by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., during his central Nebraska stops.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” Smith said. “He has a big agriculture district for Pennsylvania, but it’s quite different from here. Of course we know in Nebraska, from one county to the next the agriculture can be different whether it’s precipitation, whether it’s soil types, whether it’s crops grown out in western Nebraska than central or eastern Nebraska. Agriculture is a very big issue, very broad topic.”
Prior to Nebraska, Thompson spent time in Illinois and Iowa visiting farms as well as the state fairs of those respective states.
He was touring a farm in the Kearney area Saturday morning.
Thompson was impressed by the Chief Ethanol plant.
“This ethanol plant is just an amazing operation,” he said. “It’s a real important part of the agriculture supply chain, doing good things helping out our farmers. It’s achieving my first principal in agriculture, which is a healthy environment, but also a healthier economy.”
