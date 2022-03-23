Hastings will be one of the communities to participate in a statewide program intended to develop reading readiness skills.
Prime Time Family and Prime Time Preschool are being offered this semester at 19 locations in Grand Island, Hastings, Lexington, Lincoln, Millard, Norfolk and Omaha.
Each series is a free six-week program with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books. The in-person series will include a light meal prior to story time.
In Hastings, the Prime Time programs will be 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from April 12 to May 17 at Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
Prime Time Family is for families with children ages 6-10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3-5.
Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3-5 to develop reading readiness skills. Thirteen series are bilingual (Spanish and English), and one preschool series focuses on Native American stories and legends. One of the Lincoln series is the only Kurmanji Prime Time program in the nation.
These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by Prime Time creators found that children who attend Prime Time Family show a 95% to 100% improvement on achievement tests in elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.
Prime Time is offered without cost to families thanks to statewide sponsors including the National Endowment for the Humanities, the state of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Sherwood Foundation, Carol Gendler and an anonymous foundation.
Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching nearly 16,000 Nebraskans in one or more of the 370 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state.
Seventeen public libraries, 24 elementary schools, two Head Start programs, 10 community centers, and one bookstore have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores don’t meet Nebraska state standards.
Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact one of the sites listed above and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator.
At the Hastings Public Library that coordinator is Kellie Bate. She can be reached at 402-461-2346 or kbate@cityofhastings.org.
For more information about Prime Time in Nebraska, please visit the Humanities Nebraska website, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org, and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.
