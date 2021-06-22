After placing first in a statewide competition, a recent Adams Central High School graduate went on to the National Federation of Press Women’s National Communications Contest this spring and hauled in a second-place national award.
Dante Boelhower took a top honor in the state competition sponsored by the Nebraska Press Women, then participated in the Graphics/Photo Illustration category at nationals. His piece titled “Committed” placed second. Boelhower was one of 16 Nebraska students who placed at the national level this year.
“Last summer during quarantine, I reached out to a few people that I knew and there was nothing new to make. I wanted to make something for some of my friends,” Boelhower said. “I made a storyboard out of it as an idea. I spent 12 hours that day making it, and when I was done with it I liked it.”
“I thought it turned out really well. During the school year I had shown my art teacher (Crystal Hassenstab) and she really liked it. She thought I should submit it to a few different places. I ended up doing that, and it got me to the national level. I owe a lot of my knowledge to her. She was the catalyst in helping me not only just learn new things like Photoshop and the different programs, but to push me through to creating things that I was not as good at the time and ‘try out this new technique and see if that works.’
“She is responsible for a lot of what I know now with the different programs. We have countless days where I sit down and say ‘I need help with this’. We would just talk through the whole class about what we can do to improve it and make it better, and she would always have ideas and to help grow my knowledge. Through that, she grew my passion for it. When you have someone else believe in you, then you start to believe in yourself a little more. Her saying ‘you can do this’ really inspired me that I can actually do things that would help me compete at the national level.”
Boelhower’s plans are to go directly into the working world and eventually become an entrepreneur.
“I am going into a job with striv (video streaming business) and doing freelance work, with the future plans to start my own business in photography/videography,” he said.
Hassenstab, the art teacher at Adams Central, spoke highly of Boelhower’s success statewide and nationally.
“Dante is a very talented individual. He is talented in many avenues in his life,” she said. “I didn’t have to teach him too much. He has natural creativity and a natural eye for design, and I can see that immediately. He already knows Photoshop very well. When I saw his work it blew me away. He has put a lot of effort into it. He has pushed himself to become what he is today. Through his own initiative he would look for key ideas and he would put it together. He just blew me away, and I could have not have been more proud of him.”
Two students placed first; four students, including Boelhower, placed second; three students placed third; and seven students were Honorable Mention.
Hassenstab was impressed with the talent of not only her students, but the other students who represented Nebraska.
“It shows the quality of students that we have in this state, and it shows the quality of the teachers in this state. I’ve always been impressed with a lot of the journalism teachers across Nebraska,” she said.
“I can see how much talent there was and how many good instructors there are in Nebraska. I knew that the Class A and B schools have done well. That did not surprise me on how well they did. I was really impressed and pleased on how well my students did in the mix of all of the larger schools.”
A list of all NFPW winners is online at https://www.nfpw.org/2021-high-school-communications-contest-winners
