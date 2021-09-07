Teachers, children who are now adults, and current Hastings area residents who lived in New York City and Washington, D.C., 20 years ago are among those whose Sept. 11 recollections have been collected for a new exhibit at the Hastings Museum.
The exhibit, “9.11 Remembered,” which opened to the public on Friday, is one of several memorial activities the city is having to observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
A large crowd gathered for the member-exclusive opening of “9.11 Remembered” Thursday at the museum.
“9.11 Remembered” includes about 20 personal recollections, as well as enlarged copies of newspapers detailing the terror attacks.
“It’s kind of humbling, just knowing how many people are in Hastings or the surrounding area that were impacted by that day,” Curtis Gosser, curator of exhibits for the museum, said about the response received for recollections. “A lot of people tend to think, ‘Oh, my story, it was no big deal. It didn’t really have an impact, or it didn’t matter.’ But even those little things and those little recollections, they all add to that bigger story of how we all related to that day.”
He didn’t realize how many people who now live in Hastings were living in New York that day.
Gosser said the museum put out a call at the beginning of the year, asking members of the general public for their stories.
“A good portion of those came in that way,” Gosser said. “Then, Darin Clark (captain with Hastings Fire and Rescue) through his community involvement with their event for 9-11, we worked with them and then he opened a lot of doors to people he knew that had different associations.”
Clark also brought firefighting equipment that a New York firefighter would have used on Sept. 11. The equipment is there for the public to pick up to get a tangible feeling for what that experience may have felt like.
For instance, the self-contained breathing apparatus and its tank weigh 38 pounds.
“It just adds to that — how much it would’ve taken to actually go into those towers — not only the willpower, but then the physical weight you had to take with you,” Gosser said.
The city will hold its annual Sept. 11 observance 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Duncan Field.
The city invites the public to join Hastings Fire and Rescue, community leaders, and guest speakers for the free program. The ceremony will be hosted by Hastings Fire and Rescue and is sponsored by Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
The city has never held its Sept. 11 program at Duncan Field before.
Clark said Hastings Fire and Rescue thought about having the program at Station 1 as a way to bring attention to activities at Hastings Museum, but the logistics of Duncan Field — ample seating and parking as well as a built-in audio system — made the ballpark the ideal location for the 20th anniversary observance.
Other Sept. 11 activities at the museum include a video tour of the 9/11 Museum and Memorial, 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 4-4:45 p.m.
A showing at 7 p.m. of the 2006 film “Flight 93” will present a real-time account of the events on United Flight 93 — one of the planes hijacked on Sept. 11 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when passengers foiled the terrorist plot.
Becky Tideman, director of marketing for the museum, said it when it came to planning the Sept. 11 program, the thought early on was a collaboration between the museum and fire department.
“Overall, it was really just a pretty smooth collaboration,” she said. “I think that’s how folks want their city departments to work, which is together and in collaboration. We were really tickled about that.”
Clark said the fact that Sept. 11, 2001, is now 20 years in the past shows how fast time passes.
“I think the very important part about it is, yes, it’s been 20 years, but we’ve got to make sure that people like my son who’s 22 and he was 2 years old at the time, we need to make sure that he and my younger son, who wasn’t even born yet, we need to make sure they still know about it,” he said.
It should be similar to how past generations have taught about the Pearl Harbor attack.
The museum exhibit will remain on display in the second-floor gallery until Jan. 2, 2022.
“As wonderful as this wonderful turnout is (at the member exclusive), there are some people who would choose to experience an exhibit this solemn without this many people,” Tideman said.
