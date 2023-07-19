The Hastings community is invited to turn out at Chautauqua Park July 25 to celebrate recovery.
The 13th annual Recovery in the Park Celebration begins 5:30 p.m. in the park near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. A free hamburger and hot dog meal and ice cream will be served. Free-will donations will be accepted, and attendees are welcome to bring a dessert to share.
This year’s event is being organized by a committee of individuals in the recovery community. The event has been a staple in Hastings since it was conceived by Revive Ministries Inc., which also operates the Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses under the leadership of director Dan Rutt.
New features for this year’s celebration include more children’s games and activities sponsored by the Hastings Kiwanis Club and The Forge Church; bouncy houses; and an appearance by the Kool-Aid Man.
Returning activities include a T-shirt launch by the Nebraska State Patrol; a dunk tank; a petting zoo sponsored by the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club; and face painting hosted by the Adams Central Art Department.
A free raffle of donated merchandise is planned. Also, other nonprofits and churches are asked to attend and supply a booth showcasing the services they provide.
For more information call 402-462-2066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.