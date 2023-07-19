p07-27-22CHArecovery1.jpg (copy)
In this file photograph, Celebrate Recovery volunteer Myron Sadler grills hot dogs and hamburgers July 26, 2022, for the Recovery in the Park Celebration at Chautauqua Park. This year's celebration is July 25, again at Chautauqua Park.

The Hastings community is invited to turn out at Chautauqua Park July 25 to celebrate recovery.

The 13th annual Recovery in the Park Celebration begins 5:30 p.m. in the park near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. A free hamburger and hot dog meal and ice cream will be served. Free-will donations will be accepted, and attendees are welcome to bring a dessert to share.

