Revive Ministries’ Recovery in the Park celebration returns for an 11th year on Tuesday.
The event begins 5:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Park. It includes ice cream from Special Scoops, plus face painting, a dunk tank, T-shirt launching and numerous kids games and activities.
Recovery in the Park is a barbecue that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Visitors are welcome to bring a dessert to share.
The event is free but free-will donations will be accepted.
Dan Rutt, director of Revive Ministries, said the main goal for Recovery in the Park, other than thanking community members for everything they do for Revive, is to get people who are in recovery together with people who may not be in recovery, know nothing about recovery, or have a loved one they found out needs help and let them eat together, visit and understand each other better.
“It’s all about inclusion and understanding and knowing that people go through struggles,” he said. “When we go through struggles it’s not an easy fix in some cases.”
This would have been the 12th year for Recovery in the Park, but the event didn’t take place last year due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Still, Rutt said the event continues to grow.
“We’ve got so many volunteers this year,” he said. “I just can’t believe all the people calling, wanting to help out. Also, just the willingness of the community to provide the funds to put this thing on. We’ve got a ton of people who donate toward this so we can put this on. It just overwhelms me to see how gracious this community is. That’s why we do this. We want to have something to say thank you to the community.”
He said with all the laughter and fun through kids activities, the atmosphere is wonderful.
“It’s letting people understand, if you do have an addiction, you can have fun without having to use drugs or alcohol,” Rutt said. “You could be sober and have fun. That’s the other thing we’re trying to promote.”
After being gone from the event for a few years, bouncy houses will return.
In planning Recovery in the Park, Rutt said Revive tried to be as inclusive as possible.
The Salvation Army will be serving Kool-Aid. Service clubs including Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary also will be involved.
The Melon Roasters car club will display cars.
Local media representatives will sit in a dunk tank. Hastings Tribune publisher Darran Fower will be there beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“There’s just going to be a lot of activity,” Rutt said.
Recovery in the Park kicks off Recovery Week. Revive Ministries also has organized the Stomp Out Addiction 5k mud run and 1-mile walk at Camp Augustine south of Grand Island July 31.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race at 9 a.m.
Register at getmeregistered.com/revivemudrun.
For more information, call 402-462-2066 or www.reviveinc.org.
“So far it’s worked out really well for us because there’s no competition with any other events going on,” Rutt said. “Now we can call it Recovery Week for Hastings.”
