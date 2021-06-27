RED CLOUD — The second annual Hot Rods at the Hospital car show took place outside of the Webster County Community Hospital here Saturday with the goal of helping to build a new hospital or make renovations to the current Webster County hospital and clinic.
Fifty-two entries made up this year’s field, an increase from 34 in 2020. Dr. Michele Durr, a local physician and director of the show, liked the outcome of this year’s event.
“It was nice to see everyone come out to a car show and have a good time. We had a bigger crowd this year than we had last year,” she said. “We had a lot of spectators from either Red Cloud, Guide Rock, Superior, Franklin, Hastings, really from all over the area to take part and look at all of the hot rods. Everybody was excited to get out and mingle, see some friends. It is a nice event for both younger people and older people to get together and to have a good time.”
With the potential of adding additional equipment and machinery, Durr wants to make sure the hospital is staying up-to-date with all of today’s technology with the area that Webster County hospital serves.
“Webster County Hospital and Clinic not only serves the county but we served portions of Nuckolls County, into Kansas, Jewell County, we have some people from Smith County (Kansas), Franklin County — pretty much a wide range of people that we serve.” Durr said.
“Our facility is pretty old. They have remodeled some of it in the past, but we are running out of room and we are outdated. We have new services that we want to add to the facility for the community, to serve all of the population for the younger generation. We want to bring back technology that we haven’t had for a few years. We want to offer the best services for people so they don’t have to go out of town.”
Durr wanted to give a shout-out to Midway Auto Dealerships in Kearney for providing them the awards and plaques for the event. “With their continued support I will be able to add more categories next year,” she said.
This year’s show raised $1400 in free-will donations and over $1,200 from the entries themselves.
