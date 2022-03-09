RED CLOUD — To build thematically on a traveling art exhibit examining rural America now on display here, the National Willa Cather Center will play host to a Saturday “mini film festival” and discussion of how rural life in portrayed in public art.
The Great Plains Mini Film Festival is scheduled for March 12 at the Red Cloud Opera House, 413 N. Webster St. It will feature screenings of the feature films “Waiting for Guffman” and “Minari,” followed by a panel discussion titled “Telling Our Stories: How Public Art Reflects and Projects Rural Lives.”
“Waiting for Guffman,” which was written by Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest, hit the big screen in 1996. The film, directed by Guest, features an ensemble cast that includes both men as well as Fred Willard, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey and David Cross — the same group featured in the farcical “This is Spinal Tap” and “Best of Show.” The rating is “R.”
The film, called a “mockumentary,” purports to follow the residents of Blaine, Missouri, as they plan an original musical production in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary — all the while hoping for the arrival of Mort Guffman, a representative of the prestigious New York-based Oppenheimer Organization, who could launch them all to Broadway stardom.
“Minari,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung and nominated for six Academy Awards, is the story of Jacob Yi, who relocates his Korean-American family from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s to chase the elusive “American dream.” It is a drama about yearning and assimilation and is, according to Chung, an homage to an earlier exploration of the topic, Willa Cather’s novel “My Ántonia.” The movie was released in 2021, and the rating is PG-13.
“Waiting for Guthman” will play at 10:30 a.m., followed by “Minari” at 2 p.m.
The panel discussion at 4 p.m. will feature Diana Martinez, artistic director at Film Streams in Omaha; Bob Puschendorf, an author and former deputy state historic preservation officer for History Nebraska; and Jamie Horter, a community artist and rural advocate based in Lyons.
Tracy Tucker, education director at the National Willa Cather Center, will moderate the discussion.
Saturday’s film festival — a first at the Opera House — is free to the public. Sponsors include Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and with additional funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Arts programming at the Opera House also is supported by a Basic Support Grant from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The festival complements “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian Museums on Main Street exhibition on display through March 31 in the Opera House gallery.
In partnership with the Webster County Historical Museum and Humanities Nebraska, the Smithsonian exhibit looks in-depth at life in rural America. It features some rarely seen objects and photographs from the collections of the National Willa Cather Center and the Webster County Museum in a display called “Our Changing Main Street.”
The free exhibit is available for viewing during regular spring-and-summer hours now in effect at the National Willa Cather Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.