RED CLOUD — The artwork of a Red Cloud native son who went on to a career working in paints, sculpture and stained glass will be celebrated here at a reception Saturday.
A posthumous retrospective show featuring the artwork of Lynn R. Wolfe is ongoing in the gallery at the Red Cloud Opera House through Sept. 1. A gallery reception is planned for Saturday following the Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of “Sleeping Beauty,” which starts at 2 p.m. and will last around one hour.
Wolfe was born in Red Cloud in 1917 and grew up on his family’s dairy farm. He graduated as valedictorian of the Red Cloud High School Class of 1935.
Wolfe worked for the railroad, on a bridge construction crew, and as a University of Nebraska paleontologist digging in the badlands and empty spaces of Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas. He served 2 ½ years in World War II as a photo intelligence officer assigned to the Fifth Air Force in Australia, New Guinea and New Britain.
After the war, Wolfe attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and earned a bachelor of art degree. He then went on to a fellowship and received a master of fine art degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he spent the rest of his career as a member of the faculty. He also taught briefly as guest faculty at the Universities of Nebraska, Alaska and Hawaii.
He studied under the German painter Max Beckman and Russian sculptor Osipp Zadkine in Paris. His artwork bears the influence of the prairies, badlands, mountains and canyon lands of the American Midwest and Southwest.
In 1967, Wolfe was designated as a “Notable Nebraskan” during the state’s centennial celebration.
Wolfe continued to paint and sculpt throughout his retirement years, even having a show just before his 100th birthday. He continued to live in Boulder until his death at age 102 in 2019. He and his late wife, Arlene, are buried in the Red Cloud Cemetery where their graves are marked by one of his most cherished sculptures, a bronze wolf.
Several of Wolfe’s art pieces now are part of the permanent collection at the National Willa Cather Center. The gallery show now in place includes abstract Western acrylics on canvas, watercolors, and wood and acrylic sculptures.
Some art pieces by Wolfe are available for sale.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information visit www.willacather.org.
