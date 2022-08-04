RED CLOUD — Three days of activities lie ahead as Red Cloud celebrates Street Car Days 2022.
Theme is “Restoring the Past, Reshaping the Future.” The weekend is coordinated by the Red Cloud Chamber of Commerce.
New events include the inaugural Red Cloud Athletic Association road rally on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday
All day: Open golf, Red Cloud Golf Club (regular fees apply)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Expanding Perceptions” art show by Christopher Strickland, Red Cloud Opera House gallery
1-5 p.m.: “McCoy Pottery, Glass Basket, and Historic Main Streets of Small Town Webster County,” Webster County Museum (free admission)
5-8 p.m.: EMT Burger Bash, City Park
5:30 p.m.: Missoula Children’s Theatre presents “The Jungle Book,” Red Cloud Opera House (tickets required)
6-10 p.m.: Platinum Pearls Band performs, On the Brix (no cover charge)
6 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden, tennis court
8 p.m.: Red Cloud Community Fund 5k the Warrior Way, beginning at picnic shelter
9 p.m.: Cornhole tournament in beer garden
9 p.m. to midnight: Midnight Swim at City Pool (charge applies)
Saturday
All day: Food vendors in City Park
7-9 a.m.: Morning Cocktails, On the Brix
7-9 a.m.: Red Cloud Athletic Association breakfast fundraiser, On the Brix (free-will donation)
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament (breaks for parade)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: “Expanding Perceptions” art show by Christopher Strickland, Red Cloud Opera House gallery
9-10 a.m.: Parade check-in and line-up, Kenny’s Hardware
9 a.m.: Car show registration, City Park
10:30 a.m.: Parade downtown
Noon to 3 p.m.: Red Cloud High School Cheer/Dance lemonade, face painting and tattoos, City Park
Noon to 3 p.m.: Farmers market, City Park
1-5 p.m.: Red Cloud Chamber car show, City Park
1-2 p.m.: Youth turtle races, park picnic shelter (turtles provided)
1-3 p.m.: Basketball skills competitions, Red Cloud Community Center
1-7 p.m.: Beer garden, tennis court
1 p.m.: Webster County Senior Committee ice cream social, City Park
1-5 p.m.: Chamber of Commerce bounce house, City Park
1-5 p.m.: RCHS Science Club dunk tank, City Park
Noon: Entertainment by Deb Shuck, City Park gazebo (cheer/dance 11:50 a.m.)
1 p.m.: Entertainment by Leigh Goebel and Amber Conway, City Park gazebo (cheer/dance 12:50 p.m.)
2 p.m.: Entertainment by Charles Folkman, City Park gazebo (cheer/dance 1:50 p.m.)
1-5 p.m.: “McCoy Pottery, Glass Basket, and Historic Main Streets of Small Town Webster County,” Webster County Museum (free admission)
1-5 p.m.: Free swimming at Red Cloud pool, with FFA Duck Dive
2-4 pm.: Variety sangria specials and open hours, On the Brix
2 p.m.: Missoula Children’s Theatre presents “The Jungle Book,” Red Cloud Opera House (tickets required)
2:30 p.m.: Little Tuggers tractor pull, City Park picnic shelter
3 p.m.: FFA Balloon Wars, City Park
3-5 p.m.: Lions Club bingo, Community Center
5 p.m. to dark: Open golf at Red Cloud Golf Club (normal fees apply)
5:30 p.m.: Red Cloud firemen’s barbecue, City Park
7 p.m.: Children’s Dollar Dig, sand volleyball court
9 p.m. to midnight: Live music by Shooter Jaxx and beer garden, City Park gazebo (no cover charge) (bring your own chairs)
Sunday
All day: Open golf at Red Cloud Golf Club (normal fees apply)
7-10 a.m.: Lions Club fly-in pancake breakfast, airport
Noon: Registration for inaugural RCAA road rally at Illian Field, followed by line-up at 12:30 and rally at 1
1-5 p.m.: “McCoy Pottery, Glass Basket, and Historic Main Streets of Small Town Webster County,” Webster County Museum (free admission)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.