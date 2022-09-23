p09-24-22YWCregisterForum.jpg
Rachel Ormsby and Byron J. Morrow attend a candidate forum for the Adams County Register of Deeds Friday at the YWCA.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Candidates hoping to win the Adams County Register of Deeds Office in November's general election agreed that there likely aren’t any additional ways to save money in the office during a forum Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.

Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby and Republican challenger Byron Morrow answered questions from the media and public.

