Rachel Ormsby of Ayr is asking voters to retain the experience she brings to the Adams County Register of Deeds position.
The Democratic incumbent is facing Republican challenger Byron Morrow in the general election set for Nov. 8.
Ormsby and her husband, Robert Wahl Jr., have been together for 28 years. They have an 18-year-old daughter, who is a senior at Adams Central High School.
Ormsby has served in the Register of Deeds office for 14 years. She spent six years as clerk, four years as deputy register and four years as register.
“In those 14 years I have learned how to navigate the 151 years of Adams County history that is maintained in the Register of Deeds office,” she said.
Although she is registered as a Democrat, Ormsby said the office functions as though it were nonpartisan.
“Political party has no bearing on the Register of Deeds office,” she said. “There is no policymaking, as we are to follow state statutes.”
As outlined in Nebraska statute, the Register of Deeds files, preserves and maintains the land records for Adams County. Those records are public documents and can be viewed at the office, with most also available online.
“Due to the permanent nature of our historical records, I understand the importance of having multiple off-site backup locations to keep the records safe and secure,” she said. “Along with microfilm kept in our office, another set of microfilm is kept in the state archives.”
As the person elected to lead the office, Ormsby said, she thoroughly evaluates all aspects before making any major decisions and welcomes feedback from her staff and customers.
“I like to maintain a casual yet professional atmosphere where we are able to laugh and truly enjoy each other’s company,” she said. “We attend community events when we can for office bonding. I try to make sure all three of my staff know they are valued.”
Ormsby said she has kept the budget as low as possible and is fully aware the funds being used are from the public. She is also aware of the constant need for expanding space as the number of land records grows and must be maintained and preserved.
The office regularly works with hundreds of types of documents from a variety of agencies, including other county offices, title companies, banks, realtors, surveyors and attorneys. At the state level, they work with the Nebraska Department of Revenue and Secretary of State.
“I ran for re-election because I love my job and my co-workers and want to continue to serve the residents of Adams County to the best of my ability,” she said. “I would like the opportunity to retain my position as Registrar.”
