Candidates hoping for the Registrar of Deeds Office agreed that there aren’t likely any additional ways to save money in the office during a forum Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby and Republican challenger Byron Morrow answered questions from the media and public.
Ormsby said the office’s annual budget is about $290,000 and is offset by roughly $125,000 generated in revenue from filing fees. When she took over the budget, Ormsby said she was able to reduce expenses but costs have increased over the last three years to compensate for increased insurance rates and extra pay to retain employees.
“Anyone who knows our office knows the amount of scratch paper we reuse or sticky notes we reuse till the end of their stickiness,” she said. “We do try to put off any purchases we can.”
While he doesn’t know the specifics of the budget, Morrow believes there probably isn’t much more that can be done to cut costs.
“Like most of the other offices in the county, they run a pretty tight budget,” he said. “There’s not a lot of stuff they have cut out without affecting the way they perform and the customer interaction. I think that’s something we have to look at but not too likely there would be a reduction.”
The forum provided an opportunity for the candidates to offer opening and closing statements, as well as answer questions from the media and public.
The forum was organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters and also sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Public Access Channel and YWCA of Adams County.
The Registrar of Deeds is tasked with filing, preserving and maintaining the land records for Adams County, dating back to the 1800s. All records are public documents and can be viewed at the office, with most also available online.
Ormsby is the county’s current Registrar of Deeds has served in the office for 14 years. She has spent six years as clerk, four years as deputy registrar and four years as registrar.
“I would love the opportunity to keep doing this,” she said. “I would like to continue the good work and records that we are known for. I’d like to keep that up and keep expanding what’s available to the public, both in office and online.”
Morrow was born and raised in Hastings and has lived in the area his whole life. He currently serves as a deputy sheriff with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
He started as a corrections officer for the sheriff’s office in 2002 before joining the Hastings Police Department as a certified patrol officer in 2004. In 2006, he returned to the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
Morrow has enjoyed serving the public and learning about the different offices of the county.
“In my current capacity with the department, I handle a wide range of duties that often include working with detailed documents and reports and all those need to be filed correctly with the courts, county attorney and treasurer’s office,” he said. “These experiences have taught me the importance of security and accuracy in all aspects of record keeping.”
If elected, Morrow plans to conduct an initial assessment of the office and talk to staff and customers to find out if any changes are needed. He said he would ensure transparency in the office while making sure to secure the documents under his watch.
Ormsby believes consistency is important in the office. She said she has a great working relationship with staff who help customers to the best of their ability.
“I feel that makes me vital to maintaining continuity of the records and keeping the office running smoothly,” she said.
