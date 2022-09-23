p09-24-22YWCregisterForum.jpg
Rachel Ormsby and Byron J. Morrow attend a candidate forum for the Register of Deeds Friday at the YWCA.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Candidates hoping for the Registrar of Deeds Office agreed that there aren’t likely any additional ways to save money in the office during a forum Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.

Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby and Republican challenger Byron Morrow answered questions from the media and public.

