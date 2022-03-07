A 29-year-old Wood River resident was sentenced Feb. 28 in Adams County District Court to 90 days in jail for violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act on June 7, 2021.
Anthony J. Tift pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Tift and ordered nine months of post-release supervision.
Violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
