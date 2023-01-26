Lacey Schmidt

Lacey Schmidt of Thayer County has been named Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for 2022.

 Courtesy of Blue Skies Photography

DESHLER — As part of a deeply rooted Thayer County farming and livestock operation, Lacey Schmidt has agriculture in her blood.

And as the third of Andrew and Ellen Schmidt’s four children in an active 4-H family, she learned from an early age what it means to buckle down and compete.

4-H
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0