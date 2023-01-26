DESHLER — As part of a deeply rooted Thayer County farming and livestock operation, Lacey Schmidt has agriculture in her blood.
And as the third of Andrew and Ellen Schmidt’s four children in an active 4-H family, she learned from an early age what it means to buckle down and compete.
“My oldest sister began 4-H and showing cattle when I was an infant,” Schmidt wrote in her recent application for the Hastings Tribune’s 2022 Tribland 4-H Awards. “So, I can say, I literally have grown up at the fair and in the show ring. My parents gave me my first bottle calf before I was old enough to show it. When I was old enough to be in actual 4-H, I was already halter breaking bucket calves to show. I was more than ready to hit the show ring. I wanted to show my calves, to get the ribbons and trophies, but more importantly, I wanted to try to do better than my older sisters.”
In the years since then, Schmidt, now 18, has had a full-to-the-brim 4-H career that has included 11 years of cooking projects, 11 years of sewing projects and well more than 200 total project experiences altogether. It appears there’s little she hasn’t worked at and little she hasn’t tried in the youth development program, which encourages participants to pledge their heads, hearts, hands and health to the betterment of their club, community, nation and world.
But for Schmidt, it’s animal science that has become her passion and the focus of her future plans.
After graduating from Deshler High School in May 2022, she’s now a first-year student at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas. She has jumped in with both feet, joining the livestock judging team, the Ag Club and the college chapter of Farm Bureau, among other organizations.
She’ll be back home in Thayer County this summer, using her last year of 4-H eligibility and hoping to beat her younger brother in senior showmanship. (A competitive streak seems to run in the family.) Over the past five years, she also has traveled widely showing cattle at progress shows through the Junior Hereford Association, Junior Simmental Association and Junior Nebraska Cattlemen Association.
She serves this year on the Junior Simmental Association board of directors.
Today, to all the other local and state honors she has won through 4-H, she adds the title of Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for 2022.
The Schmidt family includes Lacey’s parents; her sisters, Lauren (Schmidt) Gilg and Leah Schmidt; and her younger brother, 13-year-old Logan.
The Schmidts’ operation includes a commercial Simmental/Angus cow herd; a beef feedlot; and row crop production. As a sideline, they raise show pigs.
Schmidt’s local 4-H involvement has included eight years’ membership in Thayer County’s Willing Hands Club, four years’ membership in the Spring Creek Boots and Buckles Club, and two years in the Thayer County Junior Leaders.
She has served as a club officer for many years, including two years as president. In addition, she has served the past three years on the Thayer County 4-H Council, helping to guide the local 4-H program and organize the county fair.
Meanwhile, however, she has embraced the whole gamut of school, church and community activities, including FBLA, FFA, band and choir, National Honor Society, student council, class government, FCA, Active Christian Teens, and several sports, among many others. She is a junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was selected as a delegate to Cornhusker Girls State, as well as to HOBY Leadership for outstanding high school sophomores.
She said track and field and cross country probably were her favorite sports, and that injuries prevented her from pursuing athletic opportunities at the collegiate level. She also has played volleyball, basketball and softball.
In 4-H, Schmidt has brought home many top awards, including champion senior beef showman for 2019, 2021 and 2022.
In 2019, she won Thayer County’s Hugo Broeder Award for the outstanding senior 4-H’er. She was first runner-up for the Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er recognition for 2020.
Also in 2020, Schmidt was selected as a delegate to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta — a prestigious honor for any 4-H’er. Because of the pandemic, however, the event could not take place as planned. And although she could have attended a year later in 2021, with the event still taking place under cumbersome COVID-19 restrictions, at that point she chose to prioritize moving forward with school and activities back home.
“I would have loved to go, but it’s definitely one of those sacrifices where you weigh the odds,” Schmidt said.
In 2022, she traveled to Washington, D.C., and the East Coast as part of the Southern Plains Citizenship Washington Focus trip.
Schmidt said her proudest accomplishment in 4-H to date has been her selection as grand champion in the Aksarben Calf Challenge, part of the 2021 Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island.
In the Calf Challenge, competitors drew for a calf provided by the Wagonhammer Ranches of Albion. They took the calf home and fed it out to market weight using money provided by a sponsor.
Throughout the finishing time, the 4-H’ers communicated with their sponsors about how they were caring for and feeding their animals, helping them to learn more about livestock husbandry.
Schmidt worked with a Charolais steer named “Char” and communicated regularly with her sponsor, Jaime Parr, and Parr’s family. Parr now is executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
Schmidt said she was humbled and thankful to be part of the program and do well in it, and that the relationship she established with Parr during the difficult pandemic days of 2020 and 2021 is special to her.
“This is one of those friendships I will forever cherish for the rest of my life,” she said.
Schmidt has plans to be part of Nebraska’s agricultural industry long term. She was part of the Aspiring Young Cattlemen Program and Masters of Beef Advocacy, both in 2020-21.
After she finishes her schooling at Colby, she plans to transfer to a four-year institution and earn a bachelor’s degree in ag economics.
She hopes to work in the field of grain merchandising as a grain buyer, but eventually to return to the farm in Thayer County and be part of the operation.
She said she is thankful to her parents and her family for all the support she has been given, and for all the help she receives tending to her animals while she is away from home.
“You can’t do anything without your family,” she said.
To younger livestock exhibitors coming up through the ranks, she says to stick with it, learn from all the hard work and early mornings that go into the projects, and appreciate the relationships with peers, breeders, fellow showpeople and all those you meet along the way.
“The friendships you make are the ones that will last you a lifetime,” Schmidt said. “The people you meet in the livestock industry are second to none.”
