Officials, both local and statewide, are excited for the recently announced renewable diesel plant to be constructed east of Hastings.
The Love’s Family of Companies, Cargill and their affiliates announced Tuesday they have entered into a unique 50/50 joint venture to produce and market renewable diesel — a green fuel experiencing strong, rising demand.
The joint venture is called Heartwell Renewables and will result in the construction of a new production plant east of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants, near the confluence of the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads.
The plant will result in at least 50 permanent jobs and have the ability to produce about 80 million gallons annually of renewable diesel.
“(Hastings Economic Development Corp.), the chamber, the utilities department, other folks at the city have done a great job of helping put this together,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “We’ve had a lot of hours spent in meetings trying to get this deal done. We’re just so happy to have it at this place where we are, moving forward.”
Members of the Hastings City Council approved an ordinance during their April 22, 2019, meeting, authorizing the sale of 144.45 acres of city property just west of the Whelan Energy Center, which is commonly referred to as the “forest property” due to the large number of trees growing there, to Breechblock Renewables LLC of Oklahoma for $1.
As part of the joint venture, Cargill will provide feedstock in the form of tallow, a rendered animal fat co-product following protein processing. Once the diesel is produced, Musket, the commodity trading and logistics arm of the Love’s Family of Companies, will transport and market the product in the United States.
Heartwell Renewables will be the only entity of its kind to both produce and market renewable diesel all the way to the retail pump.
“Heartwell Renewables expands the commitment from the Love’s Family of Companies to reduce carbon emissions,” JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Musket and Trillium, two Houston-based members of the Love’s Family of Companies, said in the release. “When considering the environmental benefits and performance enhancements of renewable diesel, the creation of Heartwell Renewables is a long-term win for not only the companies involved, but also for consumers and the environment.”
The production process makes renewable diesel chemically identical to petroleum diesel with significant improvements in environmental performance due to its drop in carbon intensity and emissions. Renewable diesel also has a faster combustion speed, which brings more power to an engine and has been shown to lead to lower vehicle maintenance.
“At Cargill, we believe agriculture can be part of the solution to some of the world’s toughest challenges,” said John Niemann, Cargill’s North American lead for protein ingredients and international. “Through the partnership with Love’s, both companies can leverage their unique expertise and resources to address the growing demand for biofuels while making an impact in the communities where we operate.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, and operations should start in spring 2023. Once the plant opens, it will be one of only a handful of renewable diesel plants in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Department.
Stutte said it is estimated Heartwell Renewables will have up to 600 people working on construction.
“We’re lucky to have this project coming to Hastings,” he said. “We’ve talked about it being a once-in-a-generation-sized project when you look at the investment they are going to be making here, not only from the long-term investment with employees but short term with the construction phase.
“That’s a real good thing for the city of Hastings, the hospitality industry obviously coming out of COVID-19. We’re looking forward to seeing this get up and going.”
The city initially purchased the forested land where Heartwell Renewables will be located to construct a secondary coal loop for the power plants.
Stutte said it was determined later that a secondary coal loop wasn’t needed.
“Utilities wasn’t planning on using that land at all,” he said. “To be able to bring in a company and basically utilize this as a way to get them here was a great opportunity with land that was sitting unused that just had trees sitting on it. There aren’t many places in the state of Nebraska that have dual-access rail as well as the size of the property that’s in question that they were looking for. We were lucky that we had that for them.”
Heartwell Renewables is estimated to be Hastings Utilities’ second-largest electric user and a top five water and sewer user. It will have its own natural gas supply.
“Not only is it good from an employment perspective, but it’s also good for Hastings Utilities to have this group coming in and spending the money on utilities,” Stutte said
State officials are excited, too, because of the feedstock input.
“The Heartwell Renewables facility presents an exciting combination of agriculture and renewable energy that will create new jobs and continue to grow our state’s economy,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Nebraska is the ideal location for this venture, leveraging our expertise in production agriculture and renewable fuels. I look forward to watching Cargill and Love’s grow this endeavor in Hastings.”
