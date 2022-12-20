Former Dollar General
Buy Now

Matt and Jacque Cranson, owners of Small Town Famous, are proposing renovation of the building at 705 W. Second St.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

A local business is planning to breathe life into the 147-year-old Wolbach building in downtown Hastings.

Members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 7-0-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of a plan modification for the Wolbach Building Project at 705 W. Second St.

0
0
0
0
0