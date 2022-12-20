A local business is planning to breathe life into the 147-year-old Wolbach building in downtown Hastings.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission voted 7-0-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of a plan modification for the Wolbach Building Project at 705 W. Second St.
Commission member Jacque Cranson abstained because she and her husband, Matt, are the applicants. The Cransons own the Small Town Famous screen printing and retail business.
Bad Sportz Inc. will purchase the property. Currently all levels of the building are vacant.
Tax-increment financing will be used to aid in rehabilitation expenses associated with redevelopment of the entirety of the existing building.
The company intends to redevelop the first floor as a mixed production and retail space, the mezzanine for company offices, the second floor as a large retail market, the basement as an occupiable space for makers and crafters, and the third floor for storage with the possibility of development at a later date.
The project will result in renovating the historic building into a combination of commercial and retail space that the developers say would not be possible without the use of TIF.
“It’ll be a sizable operation once we get everything together,” Jacque Cranson told the commission. “I’m excited for it.”
Commission Chairman Greg Sinner thanked her for taking on the project.
“I know it’s a very large risk and going to be an awful lot of work,” he said.
The building most recently housed a Dollar General store. In the years since its construction in 1875, it also has been home to department stores: Wolbach’s, Wolbach and Brach, Brach’s, Brach-Thompson and Schweser’s.
Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, spoke Tuesday about the plan modification.
The CRA acquired the Wolbach building, as well as additional buildings in the area, about six years ago.
“The rest of those buildings have been renovated,” Chick said. “This one is the remaining building, but as you know pretty significant size.”
The entire project is anticipated to cost $2.564 million. Of that amount, $1.504 million comes from bank financing, $200,000 comes from owner equity, $330,000 each from a CRA loan and TIF loan, and $200,000 from an HEDC loan.
The funds will be used for site acquisition, demolition and site development, engineering and architecture, façade and exterior enhancements, repair and rehabilitation, and miscellaneous development costs.
Hastings businessman and developer Jeb Brant removed the building’s former metal façade in 2016.
“We were pretty sure there was a pretty unique and cool storefront behind that,” Chick said. “Obviously what we exposed was pretty neat, but needed a lot of work.”
Community Development Block Grant funds allowed for façade enhancements, with about $300,000 already going into that aspect of the project.
The Cransons proposed the revitalization project to the CRA board.
“It’s not going to be an overnight type of thing,” Chick said. “You won’t see a lot of results in the next three, four, five months. It’s probably going to be a 12- to 18-month project. We think it’s going to be incredible for not only downtown but for the community and for Jacque and Matt, as well.”
About $330,000 in public funds from tax-increment financing provided by the CRA will be required to complete the project.
The property to be redeveloped is anticipated to have a valuation of $206,362 on Jan. 1, 2023. Based on the 2022 levy of 2.359137 this would result in real property taxes of approximately $4,868.36, which will be paid out to all the existing taxing entities.
It is anticipated that the assessed value will increase by $1,493,638 upon full completion of the building redevelopment for an estimated value of $1.7 million.
The development will result in an additional estimated tax increase of over $35,237 annually. The tax increment gained from the Redevelopment Project Area would not be available for use as city general tax revenues for 15 years or possibly shorter.
Also during the meeting, commission members unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance for voluntary annexation to bring a tract of land that is part of the new Adams County Jail property at Baltimore Avenue and M Street into corporate limits of the city of Hastings.
