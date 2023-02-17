The city of Hastings' street department finished clearing snow from residential areas, cul-de-sacs and dead ends by Friday morning, the city announced in a news release.
Most of the street department crews left for the day. Three members were working Friday morning on changing blades for overnight Friday.
Crews are coming back to work at 11 p.m. Friday to clean the downtown. The downtown snow emergency will be in effect from midnight Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.
The downtown area is being extended to include streets between First Street and Seventh Street from Burlington Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.
No parking is allowed along the defined streets during the above timeframe, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency are subject to being ticketed or towed.
The snow-clearing effort includes seven snow hauler contractors, two parks dump trucks and five street department dump trucks to help clean the downtown.
It takes three motor graders to pull the snow and line it up for the front-end loader with the blower attached to throw the snow into trucks.
There will also be two more loaders cleaning up piles and one at the snow dump site to push the hauled away snow and one working on alleys.
Two material spreaders will hit trouble spots to melt remaining snow from the cleared areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.