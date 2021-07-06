CLAY COUNTY — County officials thanked first responders and dispatchers Tuesday for efforts to provide assistance early Monday morning after a deck collapsed at a pool party in rural Fillmore County near Sutton.
Sutton Volunteer Fire Chief Tracey Landenberger issued a statement on Facebook.
“I would like to give a huge shout out and thank you to the members of the Sutton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments for their hard work during the deck collapse call on the 4th of July evening,” Landenberger said. “You all showed what you can do under a very stressful situation with your actions in getting the injured taken care of and maintaining calm throughout the incident. Also, thank you to all the other departments for their quick response and actions.”
Tim Lewis, Clay County emergency manager, also used Facebook to publicly thank responders.
He shared with some community leaders how impressed he was by the local volunteers.
Lewis said Vally Jo Robinson-McDonald, the on-duty dispatcher, started receiving multiple 911 calls at 12:02 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of Road D near Sutton when the second-story deck collapsed and multiple people were injured. That rural location is east of 2 Road in Fillmore County, roughly three miles east and two miles north of Sutton
At the same time, Robinson-McDonald was getting calls on the non-emergency line from parents who had kids at the party and dispatched Sutton Fire and EMS. Robinson-McDonald also began paging mutual aid from other fire and EMS agencies in Clay County. She worked with Fillmore County dispatch to get law enforcement and ambulances from Fillmore County agencies heading to the scene.
“Vally is being recognized for her outstanding work on this call,” Lewis said.
Lewis also thanked Kelly Cottam Lovgren, the dispatch supervisor, who heard the calls and came in to help on the backup dispatch station due to the heavy volume of calls on the lines.
Just getting to the scene was challenging, Lewis said. The country road was used to park cars and they were lined up on both sides of the road. Responding units had to maneuver through the maze of cars to make it to the scene. Many people also were leaving the area as responders were coming in, adding to the challenges and dangers they were facing.
Landenberger was the incident commander and was coordinating with his members to locate, access and stabilize victims.
“He was a true leader during this event,” Lewis said. “I was on scene with him and watched how Tracey and his leadership team with their firefighters worked to deal with the large crowd, find victims who were in the rubble, inside the home in the basement and upstairs and were also scattered around the property.”
Sutton Fire and EMS were the first to arrive at the home. First responders from Clay Center, Edgar, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton and Harvard also were paged to the home.
Fillmore County deputies also were dispatched, who then requested assistance from Clay County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Once the scene was stable, Lewis said they canceled some of the ambulances that had accepted the call for help like Fairfield and Glenvil because they were coming from the more distant areas.
“Knowing they were coming when we were still locating and identifying so many victims was comforting,” Lewis said. “We knew help was on the way.”
Area hospitals were put on alert with calls from dispatch that they would be receiving trauma patients. Henderson Health Care, Fillmore County Hospital and York County Hospital all took patients. York EMS sent two Advanced Life Support Ambulances to meet transporting EMS units and provide additional care for the victims.
Those injured were at a pool party that included a disc jockey. According to the news release, first responders estimated the party was attended by more than 200 people.
The DJ reported that he was on the second-story deck when people rushed up on the deck with him and it collapsed under the surge of the crowd. It is unknown how many had been on the deck when it collapsed.
The home has a walk-out basement beneath the deck leading to the pool.
Sutton firefighters had to use extrication equipment to clear some of the debris from the deck to access and transport one patient, the release states.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.
“I have studied the Las Vegas mass shooting and other mass casualty incidents (MCI) in the U.S. preparing for ‘the one’ that could happen here,” Lewis said. “I will tell you that our volunteers did exactly what was needed and did it as well as any large city department has done in similar situations. If you are a volunteer responder in Clay County or Fillmore County my respect for you is eternal. You make a difference every day and for this event you stepped up and performed at a national level as did Vally, Kelly, Fillmore County and Clay County deputies and NSP troopers who responded.”
