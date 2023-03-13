ROSELAND — Investigators determined 34-year-old Travis Thelander became engulfed in corn and suffocated last fall as he tried to clean out a grain silo in preparation for harvest at the CHS Agri-Service Center in Roseland, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found Thelander's employer disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent such tragedies and found his protective equipment did not adequately protect him.
Inspectors determined the company failed to equip the employee with an adequate body harness and lifeline that co-workers could have used to rescue him. The company kept a retractable lifeline tripod on-site, but that device is not designed for side entry onto grain and there was no adequate alternative method available to protect workers in silos.
OSHA issued citations for 16 violations – two willful and 14 serious – for allowing workers to enter bins with grain build-up, and for failing to develop procedures for entering permit-required confined spaces, ensure emergency services were available, recognize and evaluate hazards and train workers, and implement machine safety procedures to prevent grain bin equipment from running while workers were inside bins.
The agency proposed $531,268 in penalties and placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Thelander was pronounced dead Sept. 12, 2022, after multiple fire and rescue agencies assisted in the rescue effort, including fire departments from Roseland, Holstein and Hastings
OSHA conducted an investigation because it was considered a workplace death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.