ROSELAND — Investigators determined 34-year-old Travis Thelander became engulfed in corn and suffocated last fall as he tried to clean out a grain silo in preparation for harvest at the CHS Agri-Service Center in Roseland, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators found Thelander's employer disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent such tragedies and found his protective equipment did not adequately protect him.

0
0
0
0
0