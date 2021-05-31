Every veteran buried in a cemetery has a story as well as friends and family members who loved them.
Brad Norton of Hastings, featured speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony in Parkview Cemetery Monday, said during his message those graves are a reminder of service.
“Read their names and when they served and thank them in your prayers today,” he said. “Their name may not be familiar to you, but you do know their legacy. Your quality of life, in large measure, was made possible by those we honor today.”
Norton is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
He grew up on a farm west of Elgin. He entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1975. He received his commission upon graduation in 1979. He completed pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas in June 1980.
Norton flew the RF-4 Phantom II in the United Kingdom, Germany and stateside over the next decade. He has held key staff positions at the squadron, group, wing and headquarters levels and also has flown the T-33, T-37, T-38, T-45 and RF-4C aircraft.
He is an instructor pilot in both the T-38 and RF-4C aircraft, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Flight Safety Officer School and a graduate of the USAF Fighter Weapons Instructor School. He accumulated 31 combat hours flying 11 unarmed reconnaissance combat missions in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in February 1991.
“History lives here today and in all cemeteries where veterans are buried,” he said. “Remember those who, in the American Revolution, became the first patriots to die for America when our first challenge for freedom arose. Just think of the impact their lives have had on the world. Imagine what would have resulted with this grand experiment called freedom if they had not said ‘I will serve, defend and if necessary give my life for freedom.’ ”
Norton expressed gratitude to service members’ families for their strength, courage and support.
“You have my sincere respect for your sacrifice,” he said.
The traditional Memorial Day program, at Veterans Memorial Circle near 13th Street and Elm Avenue, was coordinated this year by Hastings Elks Lodge No. 159.
“It’s a special honor and privilege for me to be invited to speak to you today and talk about Memorial Day and reflect on all those whose lives and service we pay tribute to here today,” Norton said. “It’s safe to say each of us has a special veteran whose life stood out from the rest not just because of their service record, but maybe because of his or her character or relationship to you.”
For him, that person is his late wife, Rita, who spent 20 years in the Air Force as a medic and who died from complications from service-connected conditions while battling cancer.
Norton visited Arlington National Cemetery for the first time in fall 2019 while in that area to attend a Cornhuskers football game against the University of Maryland.
He found the name of Sgt. Bruce Beeson on the Vietnam Wall. Beeson, killed in action on May 4, 1967, was Norton’s neighbor in the Elgin area.
Beeson’s death came shortly after Norton’s 10th birthday.
“To this day, I still remember seeing him in uniform, attending his funeral, and I never forget to remember him on Memorial Day and the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country,” Norton said.
Brian McDonald, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 9, and Cathy Winegarden, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1346, lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff in memory of the dead.
Caitlin Houdek sung the national anthem.
Chaplain John Mueller of Mary Lanning Healthcare offered the invocation and later the benediction.
Representatives of numerous local veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries, fraternal organizations and public safety agencies placed wreaths.
Then, the Hastings High School Brass Ensemble (Tanner Bauer, Luke Brooks, Mekenzie Miller, Wyatt Russel, Colman Scharff and Ian Waite) presented a medley of patriotic music under the direction of their band director, Erin Beave.
Boy Scout Troop No. 125 performed the flag-folding ceremony.
The Hastings Military Honor Guard, which includes representatives of the American Legion, DAV and VFW, presented the salute. Taps and echo was played by Louie Eckhardt, band director at Hastings College, and Beave.
Keith Nielson, president of the Nebraska State Elks Association, served as marshal of the day for Monday’s program.
Duane Norris reprised his longtime role as master of ceremonies and provided the welcome.
Norris quoted President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who said, “those of us who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men and women have died to win them.
“So here we are enjoying the privilege of being here this morning, with a little sun even, in a free country where we can say what we think, believe what our faith leads us to believe and achieve any destiny that our ability and effort can earn,” Norris said. “Recognizing this privilege means we carry the burden of knowing good men and women traded their lives to preserve things we take for granted. The death of every soldier stands as payment for our liberty, yours and mine. We owe them so much, though in their service and sacrifice they carried on a tradition as old as this nation, older in fact. Before there was a United States of America there were citizens willing to fall so freedom could stand.”
