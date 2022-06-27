Back in 2010, Anne Cannon saw an ad for a part-time English as a Second Language instructor at the Hastings Literacy Program and thought it sounded like a fun opportunity.
She knew many of the ESL students because she worked 10 years for ConAgra Foods in Hastings.
“I still, to this day, see students I’ve known for over 20 years,” she said. “It’s a small community, and it’s great to be able to see those old friends.”
Then the director position became available. The HLP board asked her to become the executive director in 2011.
“I said ‘OK,’ and I’ve loved it every since,” she said.
Cannon, 50, is retiring from her post at the end of June.
“It’s been a privilege to be the director of the literacy program,” she said. “First and foremost, I love the mission. We’re here to help adults get their GED or improve their English language skills or their basic literacy, reading and math. I love to see the motivation of the students, the dedication when they are adults. They have lives, they have children, they have jobs, and yet they still take the time to better themselves through their dedication to become more productive citizens in our community and have more opportunities for themselves and their family. It’s heartwarming, and it’s inspiring.”
The Hastings Literacy Program offers classes as part of the Central Community College adult education program.
The Hastings adult education program is run out of Head Start, 123 N. Marian Road, and partners with the Hastings Literacy Program, a private nonprofit entity. Hastings Literacy Program students are CCC students.
The Hastings Literacy Program also is a host site for the AmeriCorps paid volunteer program.
The YWCA of Adams County is the lead agency for AmeriCorps in Hastings.
The Hastings Literacy Program offers free morning and evening classes.
Jessica Johnson, who has worked as the Hastings Literacy Program volunteer coordinator since December 2020, will succeed Cannon as executive director.
“She is always willing to do anything that needs to be done,” Cannon said of Johnson. “That’s huge because we are a small organization and we are very tight-knit, and so for her to come into our little culture and our little family was one of the most important things and she fit right in.”
Johnson said Cannon has been an excellent mentor.
“Both before she was preparing me for the director position and once we started the training, she has really helped me focus on what I’m good at and then picking one or two things to tweak and work on in order to meet the needs of the other co-workers,” Johnson said. “It’s been the best work environment I’ve ever been in, very warm, welcoming. It’s what our students say, too. It’s a consensus.”
She said the Hastings Literacy Program fosters a supportive atmosphere.
“Family is definitely the right word,” she said.
GED graduation ceremonies traditionally have been a big event for the Hastings Literacy Program. Graduates wear caps and gowns, friends and family members are invited, and refreshments are available.
The Hastings Literacy Program hasn’t been able to have graduation ceremonies recently due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, however.
Graduation ceremonies will resume in the coming years.
Cannon said it’s important to acknowledge the accomplishment.
“It’s not an easy test to pass; 40% of high school graduates cannot pass the GED,” she said. “It’s tough. These students, they need to be able to put on the caps and gowns. They need to have a diploma. They need to have their friends and family present and say, ‘Look what I’ve done.’ It’s very important.”
One program new to the Hastings Literacy Program since the start of the pandemic is giving Amazon Fire tablets to students who complete 40 instructional hours and post-test and to students who earn their GED diploma through the Hastings Literacy Program.
“COVID showed us a lot of people were relying on their kids’ tablets, or laptops from the middle school,” Cannon said.
The Hastings Literacy Program went to remote classes at times during the pandemic. A lot of students didn’t have the capability to attend classes remotely because they didn’t have the technology at home.
Cannon wrote grant applications for the tablets. The program also is funded by donations.
“It really took off,” she said.
The tablets are popular.
“It’s great because they can use it at home if they have other obligations that they need technology for, but they can also use it for distance learning opportunities,” Cannon said.
Students have a choice of using HLP computers, laptops or their own tablets for classwork.
“It’s really been a win-win for everyone,” Cannon said. “Our performance has really gone up, and we are exceeding state mandates this year in both our students going from one level to the next level after they post-test and also our post-test rate. The people that stay here are testing. They want that tablet.”
In retirement, Cannon plans to reside in a cabin she and her boyfriend, Jeff McClellan, have built on the Middle Loup River near St. Paul. They purchased the property in 2018 and started adding onto an existing cabin in August 2020.
She plans to start moving there July 1.
McClellan grew up in St. Paul. He had been looking for property there for a long time.
“Every time we visit it we just love it,” Cannon said.
Her mother, with whom she is close, moved up there. Jeff’s father still lives there.
McClellan’s two sisters live in Aurora.
McClellan owns J&M Steel. He will move when he retires.
“I’m in the position where I can go ahead and go,” Cannon said. “So I’m going to go ahead and go.”
