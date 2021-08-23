Having not held the Melon Roast Car Show in 2020, club members and other classic car owners from throughout the Midwest were eager to show their treasures.
So many vehicles arrived for the show on Sunday that organizers nearly ran out of display space at Brickyard Park.
“I don’t know the exact numbers, but I know it’s right at 300, maybe a few more,” Steve Cropley, chairman of the board for the Melon Roasters car club, said early during the show.
Many other car enthusiasts visited Brickyard Park to see what was displayed and eat free watermelon. Vendors were on hand to sell food, as well.
“The turnout so far is really good,” Cropley said. “There’s lines at the vendors, I see. We’ve got a good crowd, and I think there will be more walk-in people coming throughout the afternoon, because I think it’s supposed to be nice.”
Alayna Stephenson, a sophomore at Hastings High School, sang the national anthem.
“She was amazing,” Cropley said. “She had a voice that was just unbelievable.”
Club members bring vehicles for the show every year to create a design in the Brickyard Park bowl.
The design this year was a smiley face.
Each year, the Melon Roasters partner with a nonprofit. This year that is Central Community College, and the club will give scholarships to CCC auto body students.
Club members have been going to a lot of car shows this year and distributed at least 2,500 fliers at other shows throughout Nebraska.
Many of the exhibitors have a long history with their vehicles, or the type of vehicle they now own.
Bob Woolley of Holdrege was sitting near his green and white 1957 Ford Custom 300.
“I had one when we were going together in high school,” he said of himself and his wife Cathy. “When we got married I had to sell it. Then in the early ‘90s I found this one. We decided we wanted another one, so we got it and had to start restoring it, painting it and everything.”
The car’s interior was in good shape, as was what’s under the hood.
“It wasn’t too awful bad, just the paint was starting to fade and crack,” Woolley said.
Woolley’s “body man,” his longtime friend, Nate Renslow, cut out a couple rust spots and patched them.
“We sanded it all down and brought it back,” Woolley said.
Renslow and his wife, Kathi, sat next to the Woolleys during the Melon Roast on Sunday.
Renslow spent a career doing body work and rebuilding hot rods in Golden, Colorado.
The Renslows and Woolleys had sons who grew up together when they were all living in Colorado.
Now retired and living in Downs, Kansas, Renslow was showing Blacky, a black 1966 Chevy Nova, at the Melon Roast. He’s owned the car 30 years.
A friend bought it. Renslow did all the body work and paint.
After the friend died, Renslow purchased Blacky from the friend’s mother.
“I love it,” he said.
For both the Woolleys and Renslows, Sunday marked their first Melon Roast.
“It’s a great little car show; lots of cars, lots of really nice cars,” Renslow said.
Woolley learned about the Melon Roast by picking up a flier during a car show in Holdrege.
“This is great,” he said. “We’ll come back.”
