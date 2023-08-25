dan rutt
Dan Rutt is pictured at Revive Ministries Thursday.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Offering hope and a clean slate to those struggling with addiction or mental health issues has been the objective for Dan Rutt, executive director of Revive Ministries, Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center/The Unity Houses, since he helped launch the nonprofit program 15 years ago.

As he readies for his retirement on Oct. 31, Rutt, who turns 69 in October, is hoping 1,500 donors will provide Revive with a clean slate financially as it aims to pay down the last of its debts prior to his departure.

