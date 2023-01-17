Seven people spoke during the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday in support of Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery, whose $5,000 funding from Adams County was cut in this current fiscal year.
Dan Rutt, executive director for Revive Inc., thanked the county for supporting the organization for many years as well as the other nonprofits doing “outstanding” work in Adams County.
According to a letter to Rutt from Adams County dated Dec. 12, 2022, the county board decided not to fund Revive as it has in the past, citing budget cuts.
Former County Commissioner Scott Thomsen addressed this issue first during the Jan. 3 county board meeting.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, county budget committee chairman, took responsibility for dropping Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery.
“There’s numerous charitable organizations — starting with Crossroads Center, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services — they’re all deserving of help,” Neumann said on Jan. 3. “They all do good social work; we don’t fund them. My thing was, ‘Why are we funding Horizon when we’re not funding the other ones?’ ”
Speaking Tuesday, Thomsen said calling the cut a budgetary item is just an easy answer.
“Having spent many years on the budget committee and over 10 years on this board, money was quite often appropriated for unbudgeted items,” Thomsen said. “So it can be done.”
He said it’s disgraceful that one person can eliminate funding for an organization that does so much good in the community.
“This is the kind of politics we see on TV every night in Washington that makes a lot of us sick to our stomachs,” he said. “It’s not what we expect from our elected officials in Adams County. I hope this isn’t what you expect your board to be seen as.”
He said he thought Neumann should resign from the county board.
“You can accept this kind of behavior as a new normal, or you can put a stop to it,” Thomsen said.
Rutt said Revive serves two of the five priorities listed in the South Heartland District Health Department 2019-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan, including improved mental health through prevention and by ensuring access to appropriate quality mental health services.
That includes the reduction of substance misuse and risky substance use to protect the health, safety and quality of life for all.
Rutt said Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center hires licensed counselors to do this.
“We have served people in our community overcoming addiction,” he said. “Some of these have been health care professionals, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, attorneys, educators.”
He said some of the people who have gone through Horizon’s treatment and housing program have become successful: business owners, production workers, supervisors, law enforcement personnel and utility workers.
“Mr. Neumann, as chairman of the finance committee, how can you not fund the services Revive offers when you were on the board and approved the health department’s community health improvement plan and attended some of our fundraisers where you have heard testimonies from clients and their employers?” Rutt said.
Greg Auten of Adams County shared support for Horizon.
He said among the nonprofits supported by Adams County — which also include EnCourage, Midland Area Agency on Aging, Mid-Nebraska Individual Services, Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention, Meals on Wheels, and CASA of South Central Nebraska — there isn’t as much support for the 20- to 40 year-old demographic.
Auten talked about a drug and alcohol use survey of 18- to 35-year-olds he found online that showed Nebraskans were higher than the national average on several categories.
“Let’s not forget those young adults,” he said. “Revive has an excellent program to help these young adults and others to get back on their feet and try to be successful.”
Don Janssen, who is on the Revive Ministries board of directors, said the organization has had a lot of success.
“There’s failure there, too, just like everybody,” he said. “There’s people seeking help. They need a place to find help. Horizon does a good job as much as I can see. I wrote a check to them with a comma in it this year because I believe in it, and I hope you guys would, too.”
Several of the Revive supporters who spoke Tuesday are local pastors who said their churches have benefited from the services provided by Revive.
“The number of people we serve in our church and that we refer (to Revive) and that we corporately work with back and forth together since, again citing budgetary concerns, since the Regional Center closed, has gone up,” said the Rev. Joel Remmers, senior pastor at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, referring to the Hastings Regional Center once operated by the state of Nebraska to serve behavioral health patients. “With the possible addition of a casino in town, there’s going to be another type of addiction that’s going to loom for us. We’re going to have increased need for counseling.”
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said Horizon has been a vital ministry partner for his church, which doesn’t have the ability to do substance abuse counseling.
William Tryon, pastor of Forge Christian Church, said what happens at Revive is important.
“It’s a real issue when you find yourself in that place where there is just no escape and finally have the courage to take that step and get help,” he said. “To have a place like Revive where we can say ‘I know a place where you can go’ is huge. It’s important.”
The county board could not take action on the item because it wasn’t on the agenda, but following public comment, Commissioner Joe Patterson said there is no bigger problem in Hastings than drug and alcohol abuse.
“I’ve seen it and dealt with it over the course of my career,” he said. “With all due respect to the budget committee, which has a tough job trying to make things balanced, I would hope this county board would try to find a way to support that effort.”
Patterson also told Neumann he hoped Neumann would not resign.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan thanked the Revive supporters for attending the meeting. He said Horizon funding would be on the agenda for the next meeting.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Voted 7-0 to approve signing a memorandum of understanding for Community Based Juvenile Services Aid.
- Unanimously approved the 2022 Noxious Weed Control Plan.
- Unanimously approved the appointments of Michele Burnham, Wendy Keele and Stacey Parr to the Adams County Extension Board.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle exemption applications for Platte Valley Youth For Christ Inc. and South Central Behavioral Services Inc.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, tax list corrections.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve a $25,000 improvement grant to the Nebraska Softball Association to assist with the construction of eight new warm-up bullpens at the Smith Softball Complex. Patterson abstained.
- Unanimously approved a $15,000 improvement grant to Hastings Elks Lodge 159 & Country Club to assist in the remodeling of the main building restrooms.
- Unanimously approved the 2.77-acre DCB Subdivision at 42nd Street and Prosser Avenue.
- Received the county’s annual Livestock Friendly report.
- Received committee assignments.
- Unanimously approved allocating $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements to the Adams County Office Building.
