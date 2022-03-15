A rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack and casino on Hastings’ north side each failed 4-4 during a Hastings City Council meeting on Monday.
For each item, Councilmen Matt Fong, Shawn Hartmann, Butch Eley and Ted Schroeder voted in favor. Council members Chuck Rosenberg, Joy Huffaker, Ginny Skutnik and Jeniffer Beahm voted against it.
Approval required a supermajority of six votes.
The vote came near the end of a four-hour meeting, much of which was dedicated to the “racino” application. All 60 of the public seats inside of the council chambers were filled throughout the meeting with a crowd of more than 40 in an adjacent overflow room.
Applicant Brian Jorde of Domina Law Group in Omaha represents the combined entities of Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC and Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc. He spoke about the opportunity the proposed casino and racetrack development creates.
The application was for a rezone and conditional use permit needed to construct and operate a 5/8-mile horse racetrack and casino within 108 acres of land in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
The entire property in question is about 153 acres, including 45 agricultural acres north of the proposed racetrack.
Fifty acres in the southeast corner of the property would be rezoned C-3 for the casino.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission on Feb. 15 voted 4-3 to recommend disapproval of the two items. City staff also recommended not approving the application, stating the racetrack and casino would be a poor land use decision for the future of Hastings.
Both items required the approval of a supermajority of six council members because of protests from surrounding property owners.
According to City Code Section 34-801(3), in case of a protest against an amendment, revision or change or in case of a protest against a conditional use permit, such protest must be presented, duly signed and acknowledged by the owners of 20% or more either of the area of the lots included in such proposed change or of those immediately adjacent on the sides and in the rear, extending 300 feet and of those directly opposite, extending 300 feet from the street frontage of such opposite lots. Such revision or amendment won’t become effective except by the favorable vote of three-fourths of all the members of the City Council.
The city received a “protest” from one of the three owners of property within 300 feet of the area in which the conditional use permit is requested and from three of the seven owners within 300 feet of the property for which the rezoning is requested.
During the meeting, Schroeder addressed a perceived conflict of interest.
His former business partner, Mike Engelhardt, represented the sellers of the land as a real estate agent.
Schroeder transferred his portion of the limited-liability company that owned their real estate company, Hastings First Choice Real Estate, in 2008 and retired in June 2021 and was deemed by the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission not to have a conflict of interest.
Jorde was joined in presenting the application by Sean Boyd, president of Global Gaming Nebraska, as well as Todd Gralla, director of Equestrian Services for Populous, and Jeff Palik with engineering firm Olsson.
Presenting an opposition to the application were Jordan Adam, a Hastings native and lawyer with the Omaha law firm Fraser Stryker; and Tim O’Keeffe and Joe Patterson, both of Hastings.
Patterson is the retired Hastings city administrator who oversaw the city’s Development Services Department when the current comprehensive plan was completed in 2009.
O’Keeffe questioned some of the numbers proposed for the project.
Developers estimate 650,000 annual visitors, according to proprietary modeling based on significant experience with this modeling.
Developers also estimate $1,162,500 in annual new tax revenue for both the city and county based on the statutory tax calculation based on the revenue from each of Nebraska’s horse tracks and casinos; $6.9 million in new annual property tax relief, based on percentages of revenue each casino shall pay; and $180,000 in new city property taxes based on a $40 million development at the current Hastings city tax levy rate.
Those figures add up to $9.725 million. Jorde referred to the proposed development as a $10 million opportunity.
O’Keeffe said for Hastings and Adams County to receive $1,162,500 each from the casino tax, gross gaming revenues for the Hastings casino would have to be $46.5 million.
The estimate of 650,000 annual visitors equates to 1,781 visitors per day. To achieve $46.5 million in revenues each of the 1,781 visitors would have to spend $715.38, including winnings, per visit.
The city received 63 separate submissions on the issue — 40 against and 23 in favor.
During the public hearing, five people spoke in favor of the application and 10 people spoke against.
Opposition ranged from just being against the proposed site — calling the land north of Walmart the crown jewel of Hastings — to opposition to any casino.
“Because of my deep respect for the Planning Commission, our staff and our comprehensive plan I cannot vote for this,” Skutnik said before the council made its decision.
Rosenberg said if the applicants had chosen to pursue a site along the city’s northeast truck route the application would’ve gone through without objection.
“I’m for casinos,” he said. “I want to get that straight to the public. I occasionally go up to Council Bluffs. I think it would benefit the community.”
He just opposed the location.
Eley stated support for the site.
“I’m for it,” he said. “I believe it’s a perfect place to put a $40 million beautiful building.”
When asked after the meeting if there is a future for the project, Jorde said “not in Hastings.”
