CLAY CENTER — Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning rural property owners to be diligent in reviewing conservation land use agreements.
That was a message he shared with a crowd of more than 200 people Thursday morning at the Clay County Fairgrounds here as part of his series of “Stop 30 x 30” town hall meetings across Nebraska.
The town hall discussions are in response to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008 “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” In it, he establishes a national goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and freshwater and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030, in an initiative commonly referred to as 30x30.
Petitions were passed around to be signed giving those present an opportunity to put down their names in opposition of Biden’s 30x30 plan.
Many counties have passed resolutions opposing 30x30. Clay County has passed such a resolution, and it is on the agenda for an upcoming Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Ricketts cited numbers from National Geographic stating that 12% of the United States currently is being conserved in a permanent natural state — about 289 million acres in all.
“To get to 30%, you’d have to be at 729 million acres,” he said. “That’s another 440 million acres.”
Ricketts said Washington, D.C., feels half a continent away.
“This fight is now in our backyards,” he said. “We are the front lines. We are in the trenches because the fight is going to happen in our local communities because the way they are going to try and do this is a variety of different things.”
Ricketts said he believes those methods could include permanent conservation easements.
Under Nebraska statutes, any conservation easement is permanent unless the contract includes a sunset date.
“I don’t have anything against conservation easements per sé, but I’ve got a big problem with permanent conservation easements because they prevent development forever,” he said.
This includes farming.
“So you can’t allow permanent conservation easements because that means that land, forever, cannot be developed,” he said.
Ricketts said permanent conservation easements reduce land value, which would reduce the property tax base and require commensurately higher property tax rates.
He said the federal government pays, on average, $2.50 per acre in lieu of taxes.
“How much do you all pay in property taxes?” he said to laughter from the crowd. “Do you wish you could pay $2.50 per acre for property taxes?”
Ricketts said the Biden administration hasn’t been specific in how it would accomplish its goal.
He said when congressional staffers have asked the U.S. Department of the Interior how that would be accomplished, the response was they are going to use “every tool in the toolbox.”
“Which means they are going to look for any nexus they have or any crossover they have with federal environmental regulations on private land to start pushing this agenda,” Ricketts said. “So they’re going to start expanding the scope of regulation.”
He did say the goal is unlikely to be accomplished through eminent domain.
Ricketts was joined Thursday by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, as well as Tanya Storer and Sherry Vinton. Storer and Vinton both live in the Nebraska Sandhills.
Murman compared the Biden 30x30 plan to the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot, which operated from 1942 to 1966 and is located west of Clay Center. The federal government asked landowners then to give up farm ground to establish the NAD.
“At that time everyone stepped up and was really glad to do their patriotic duty to give up their land,” he said.
Climate change isn’t like what happened back then, he said. Farmers are good stewards of the land.
“If there are things we can do in our practices, farmers and citizens in general are stepping up and doing the right thing,” Murman said. “The changes that need to be done are already being done. Most agricultural producers use no-till to grow corn now and also cover crops and we’re doing things that are good for our environment.”
Storer, a member of the Cherry County Board of Commissioners, said state statute has a directive that conservation easements are to be approved by the local governing body where the easements are being proposed.
“The reason for that is to ensure they are not in conflict with your county land use plan,” she said.
There are parameters as to what qualifies as a conservation easement.
The scope under which a county can deny a conservation easement is relatively narrow and the county must be very familiar with what basis there is to deny the easement.
“Because you can’t just arbitrarily or capriciously do that based on your opinion,” she said.
Storer contended that any land that is under a permanent conservation easement is no longer 100% privately owned.
“I view it as the slow roll, if you will, of the dismantling of private property rights,” she said.
Cherry County put together a natural resource plan about 15 years ago that complements the county’s comprehensive land use plan and zoning, but it is for federally managed or owned property.
Vinton spoke on behalf of Nebraska Farm Bureau.
National opposition to the Biden 30x30 plan has been organized by the American Stewards of Liberty, which based in Georgetown, Texas.
Ricketts received a question at the end of the town hall from someone who doubted the validity of the American Stewards of Liberty, saying the organization is a “right-wing group whose aim and mission is to privatize all public land”; and that the organization has its genesis in the Sagebrush Rebellion with ties to Cliven Bundy, who initiated an armed standoff in Nevada in 2014 with federal and state law enforcement over defaulted grazing fees.
Storer defended the American Stewards of Liberty and distanced the group from the Sagebrush Rebellion.
“American Stewards of Liberty has made a very distinct differentiation and does not support the Bundys or the Sagebrush Rebellion at all,” she said. “They do not support the activities those entities’ particular approach to pushing back.”
She said the American Stewards of Liberty is a defender of private property rights.
Wayne Hage, the father of Margaret Byfield, executive director of American Stewards of Liberty, had to deal with a “water-takings issue” and was intentional and focused on adhering to the law and going through the judicial process.
Ricketts also said the term “right-wing” was not necessarily bad.
“By the way, you know I’m a very conservative governor, right?” he said. “There’s a lot of people who call me ‘right-wing,’ just so you know.”
