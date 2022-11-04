The Rivoli 3 Theatre looks quite a bit different than it did even a few weeks ago.
The movie theater will close to the public for six days beginning Friday as renovations to the lobby are completed.
This is part of a major, multiphase renovation that includes state-of-the-art seating, updated concession stand and expansion from three screens to five.
“I’m happy to say we’re having some significant progress now,” Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres, which owns and operates the Rivoli, told the Tribune on Oct. 26.
Of the 18 Fridley theaters, 17 are in Iowa. Corporate headquarters are in Des Moines.
Installation is nearly complete in auditorium Nos. 2 and 3. The new seats are the widest seats available in the industry. The heated, electric recliners feature high backs, moveable loveseat arms, and a plush leather finish.
A sample seat has been on display in the theater lobby for several months.
A laser 4k projector also was installed this week in auditorium No. 1, the largest of the three current theaters.
A crew came in late Oct. 30 to begin demolition of the former concession stand.
The theater was open this week prior to Friday, but concessions were not available.
The theater was required within studio contracts to continue playing some of the movies that opened in previous weeks.
The Rivoli will reopen in time for premier showings of “Wakanda Forever” on Nov. 10.
The luxury recliners in auditorium No. 2 are in the same orientation as the old seating, for the holiday season into 2023.
Then, later in 2023 the seating will be removed, and auditorium No. 2 will be divided into three theaters. The seats then will be reinstalled accordingly.
The main restrooms, in the hallway outside auditorium No. 2, also are being updated.
Vannorsdel said the hope is to also have auditorium No. 1 reseated before “Avatar 2” debuts in mid-December.
The project architect is looking at the balcony to determine how sight lines work with new or updated seating and what updated seating could go in there. Any new seating in the balcony will be part of a future phase.
Splitting up auditorium No. 2 will be expensive, Vannorsdel said.
“We’re doing the things that are going to bring the best stuff to the community and amenity-wise and seats, and they’re the more low-hanging fruit,” Vannorsdel said.
The project will cost more than $1 million, but the fact Fridley is phasing in the improvements will allow the expense to be spread out over several years.
The new concession stand will end up having two draft stations and will provide bottle and can alcoholic beverages, as well.
The Rivoli most likely will wait until next year to begin that service.
A lot needs to be done on the state and local level with regard to liquor licensing.
The concession stand also will have an expanded menu eventually offering Bavarian pretzels, nachos, hot dogs, pizza, burgers and chicken tenders.
“All that stuff we’ll phase in as staff gets comfortable in preparing those and utilizing the equipment,” Vannorsdel said. “We don’t want to overwhelm any of them as we introduce these new things. Bottom line is if you’re going to serve expanded food products I want them to be good every time they go out. So I want it to be an expectation from our staff they can meet, as well.”
