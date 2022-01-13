The company that owns and operates the Rivoli 3 Theatre in Hastings has plans to renovate its longtime downtown complex and expand the theater from three screens to five.
Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres, said in an interview Wednesday that the project, estimated to cost at least $1 million, has been several years in the making.
“Prior to the pandemic there were numerous projects we were planning on moving forward with, and Hastings was one of those,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic put us on a halt on all projects just because we were trying to figure out if the movie theater industry was going to recover and if a company that’s been around for so long was going to continue to be around.”
Company founder Bob Fridley bought his first theater in 1942.
Of the 18 Fridley theaters, 17 are in Iowa. Corporate headquarters are in Des Moines.
At points during the pandemic, Fridley revenues were down by 80%-90%, month after month.
With increased business as well as the announcement that the former Imperial 3 Theatre would be renovated and reopened, Vannorsdel said, Fridley leadership believed it’s the right time to move forward with the Rivoli renovation project.
He was familiar with the Theatre District project on the west side of Hastings that includes the former Imperial 3 Theatre, but was surprised when the news release came out about the former Imperial 3 Theatre’s three screens returning to use.
“As soon as we had heard the news, I collected the board together and said, ‘Hey, we need to expedite our plans,’ ” he said.
Phase 1 of the project will include an extensive lobby renovation. The box office will be moved, and the concession stand will be redesigned and replaced.
In the new, expanded concession area, the company plans to offer additional food options such as chicken tenders, jalapeño poppers, personal pizzas and burgers.
Its staple items, like popcorn, nachos, soda and candy, will remain. As a part of this process, the lobby will receive a facelift.
The first phase also will include preservation and repair of existing finishes in the primary auditorium of the building, which features an expansive balcony.
Balancing historic charm with modern comfort, the company will equip this space with its branded “UltraLux Loungers,” which are the widest seats available in the industry. These heated, electric recliners feature high backs, moveable love seat arms, and a plush leather finish.
“Before we could get to that we needed to take care of some of the plaster work on the ceiling that had been deteriorating,” Vannorsdel said.
The Rivoli had significant leaks three or four years ago, and Fridley invested nearly $75,000 for an entire new roof.
“So we completely reroofed the Rivoli and we solved all of our leaking problems, but we need to get that plaster restored and get it repainted so it can have that same consistent look before we put in seats,” he said.
Vannorsdel said the seating manufacturer told Fridley it could get seats as early as mid-March.
“Assuming we could get a construction company in and get our plaster fixed and begin building risers in the back of auditorium 1 to facilitate the luxury recliners, fingers crossed I’m as optimistic as you can be in a pandemic about being able to get stuff within the supply chain,” he said. “We’re hoping we can minimally, before the summer, have auditorium 1 upgraded to luxury recliners and have our lobby renovation and new concession done.”
Complete bathroom renovations would be part of phase 1 or 2.
Future phases of the construction project will take the facility from three screens to five, enabling the Rivoli to open nearly all new releases.
The company will install stadium seating in several auditoriums, and it will add its luxury loungers in all remaining viewing rooms. In this phase, the corridors and restrooms will be remodeled as well.
Phase 3 of the project will be splitting auditorium No. 2 to have three additional screens.
“It is a very long auditorium that can facilitate a reorientation,” Vannorsdel said.
He said the timeline of phase 3 is more undetermined.
Phase 3 would include the construction of a projection mezzanine above the long hallway that would project toward the front of the building.
“By divvying that up in that direction we could still get three 30-foot screens in there,” he said. “Gone are the days and theater presentation when you have these long, really narrow, almost shooting gallery auditoriums. Now it’s about getting as big of a screen as possible and making that viewing experience as intimate as possible. It may only seat 49, but it’s going to feel like it’s an even bigger movie experience because the screen’s going to be wall to wall in that space.”
Renovation of the auditorium 1 balcony will be part of later phases.
The main floor of the auditorium has about 450 seats. After the luxury recliners are installed, there will be about 200 seats on the main floor.
The balcony will require significantly more designed construction to facilitate a new seating concept even if there aren’t luxury recliners in the balcony.
“It’s really cool up there and could be really cool in the future,” Vannorsdel said.
The balcony generally has been used for overflow.
“But overflow doesn’t happen very often when you have nearly 450 seats on the main level,” he said. “When you switch to luxury recliners and you go to 200 seats on the main level, overflow can happen more frequently. So I could see it being open more regularly as use of overflow.”
There are operational issues with having the balcony open every day.
“It obviously takes more to clean and monitor that space,” Vannorsdel said.
Fridley would like to reinstitute balcony nights.
“The Rivoli No. 1 is maybe one of the most special auditoriums we have in our whole circuit and what makes that special is that balcony and the detail to everything that’s in there as well and the history that’s in that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.