Hastings police arrested a 42-year-old Hastings man for allegedly being involved in a foiled robbery attempt Monday afternoon.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said officers arrested Robert Vanorsby at 215 N. California Ave.
Officers were called to Discount City, 819 E. South St., about 1:06 p.m. to investigate a robbery.
An unarmed man reportedly entered the convenience store and grabbed three bags of money that were behind the counter. The suspect tried to leave but was stopped by a patron in the store.
After a brief altercation inside the store, the suspect went outside, followed by the patron and a store employee. There was a scuffle in the parking lot, and the suspect dropped the money bags and fled the store in a white four-door vehicle.
No one was hurt in the incident, and the bags of money were recovered. No weapons were used in the incident.
Doremus said officers determined the suspect’s identity and went to his residence at 215 N. California Ave., where the suspect vehicle was located.
Officers were unable to get Vanorsby to come to the door, so they applied for a search warrant for the residence.
After obtaining a search warrant signed by an Adams County judge, officers again knocked at the door and announced the warrant about 4 p.m. Vanorsby came out of the house at that time and was arrested without incident.
While awaiting the warrant, officers blocked off California Avenue between Second and Third streets, just across from Alcott Elementary School.
Doremus said there was no danger to the school, but school officials were notified and students were released as normal.
