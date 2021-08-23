Watching their great-grandnephew bouncing on giant inflatables Saturday afternoon, it was the best of both worlds for Larry and Therese Craft of Hastings.
They watched as 4-year-old Cole Williamson of Hastings and other children climbed on the inflatables and other activities set up for the 23rd annual Kool-Aid Days celebration. Cole loved the inflatables as well as the Strawberry Kiwi flavor of Kool-Aid.
“We love to be around the kids,” Therese said. “It’s been fun.”
But along with getting their fill of the famous sugary drink at the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand, they were ready to watch another exciting event in the Oregon Trail Rodeo that evening.
“We’ve got our tickets and we’re good to go,” Larry said.
This marked the first time the Kool-Aid Days and the Oregon Trail Rodeo took place at the same time and place. Kool-Aid Days and the rodeo didn’t combine forces, just shared a location and dates.
While the rodeo has been on the Adams County Fairgrounds for the 30-year duration of the event, this was the first time Kool-Aid Days was held at the fairgrounds.
Therese said it was more spread out than the downtown location and closer than the Central Community College-Hastings campus.
“This is the nicest venue they’ve had,” she said. “It’s good to tie them together.”
But Larry joked that there was a downside to having the two events on the same days.
“I only get fair food one time this way,” he said.
Vendors offered funnel cakes, smoked meats and other fair delicacies during the event, with the savory aromas greeting attendees.
There also were several small vendors selling clothing, crafts and other décor items.
Such shops were a draw for Kelsey Andrews of Lincoln. She enjoyed checking out the various offerings, all while enjoying the tasty drink from her childhood.
“I can’t say no to free Kool-Aid,” she said.
She and her brother, Brayten Capps of Harvard, have come to the Kool-Aid celebration for much of the last 15 years.
Capps said they have more Kool-Aid cups than they know what to do with but they still enjoy coming out to the festival.
“It’s nice to come out and see all the kids and experience what true fun is,” he said. “It’s great getting out of the house and not being cooped up.”
Whether it was the fall-like weather or the collaboration between the two events, participation seemed high with much of the park and walkways full of people.
Scott Hinrichs, chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo, said the increased foot traffic translated to added success for the rodeo. He said they had record attendance for at least Friday’s rodeo and the prospect looked good for the remaining days.
He also thanked the community for coming out to support the organizations as they tried to put on the best events possible.
“I want to thank all the volunteers for helping with the events,” he said. “It’s a community effort.”
