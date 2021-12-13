Roger's Inc. has been a family-owned business in Hastings for 76 years.
It opened in 1945 as a radio and phonograph repair business before expanding into retail as sellers of appliances, electronics and outdoor furniture.
Jim Hill, whose father, Roger, started the business, attributes being able to stay in business this long to the dedication of his employees and to the people of Hastings and surrounding communities who have shopped there.
“It’s the support I’ve got,” Hill said. "We’ve been lucky with the people around us. We’ve got employees here who have been with us for years and years. They’re family."
Hill knows that he can rely on his employees because even on days off they come in to help when they are needed.
“How do you find people like that? People who care so much," he said. "Well, they found me."
Hill said that when it came to naming the business, his father wanted it to be called by his last name but there were too many problems with that since there was already a Hill Hatchery and a Hill Grocery operating in town.
“He couldn’t do another Hill, so he named it after his first name,” Hill said.
Over its 76 years of business, Roger's has moved four times. The first three locations were in the downtown area before the business settled at its current location at 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
Hill said he learned how to run the business from his father.
“He taught me what he could up to a point," he said. "He was a good teacher, very patient."
He admits that running a small, independently owned service and retail business requires a strong commitment and a lot of dedication for it to be successful.
“Most of my time is spent here," Hill said.
Given today's competitive environment and all of the challenges and changes that come with running a small business, he said, he is proud that he has been able to keep the family business going for so long.
“One of the biggest goals I wanted to achieve is seeing this place make 75 years, and we made 76,” he said. "We're still here, and we'll keep going.”
Hill said that there's something special about running a business in your hometown.
Hastings is where his father's family is from and where Hill grew up. Most of his friends, including those he went to school and graduated with, are still here.
All of that matters to him.
“It is our community, and it’s important what happens to it,” Hill said.
