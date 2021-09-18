Members of the Roseland Village Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to approve a conditional use permit for a temporary grain storage facility in southwest Roseland.
That votes comes after the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1-1 Monday not to recommend approval of the CUP.
Applicant CHS would like to build twin commercial grain storage bunkers, each with a 1.04 million-bushel capacity.
A residence stands to the south within 200 feet of the proposed property site. The railroad is to the north. Farm ground stands to the west. A seed dealership and storage facility on the east are within 260 feet of the proposed site.
The bunkers would stand within Roseland’s wellhead protection area. Access to the site is off Banner Avenue.
Adams County Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery said on Monday the concerns of citizens who had contacted her included the site being too close to town and about dust, noise, trash, allergies, property values, and impediments to growth in the area.
Ernesto Montalvo with CHS was present to speak to the request. He said that CHS is aware of concerns of dust, noise and rodent control. The cooperative plans to use magnesium chloride to keep dust down along with application of water.
Commissioner Mike Allen asked if they looked at alternate sites. Montalvo said that they looked at other sites, but no one wanted to sell them 10 acres.
Allen asked how long they looked for sites. Montalvo said six months.
Commissioner Ken Lukasiewicz said that he felt it was too close to town.
Junker said she was concerned with traffic and the school. Allen said that he felt that six months wasn’t long enough to look for alternative sites.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended approval of Freedom Acres Subdivision on Blaine Avenue. Applicant Sarah Reichstein of Hastings would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 2.22 acres.
Unanimously recommended approval of Noble Acres Subdivision. Applicants Logan and Katie Lukow of Hastings would like to subdivide a 5.91-acre tract to build a house on the property. This would be the only house in the quarter. The access to property would be off Overland Avenue. Pony Express Avenue to the south is a minimum-maintenance road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.