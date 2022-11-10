A 31-year-old Roseland man has denied felony charges filed against him for allegedly firing a rifle through a door in the direction of a neighbor.
Brock M. Grabill pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony between two cases in Adams County District Court.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar allowed 30 days for statutory discovery and scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the cases for 10 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
According to court records, Grabill’s former neighbors in Roseland reported to deputies with the Adams Count Sheriff’s Office that Grabill had fired a rifle at a neighbor on July 2.
Matt Schwartz told deputies that he had been watching fireworks at a holiday block party involving alcohol with his wife, Jessica. During the evening, there had been a text conversation between Jessica and Grabill about somebody at the party. Then, Grabill sent Jessica a photo of an assault rifle.
Jessica was scared by the photo, and Matt said he went across the street to talk to Grabill about it. He knocked at the door several times, but Grabill didn’t answer.
Schwartz said he saw Grabill through a window as he bent over to pick up an object. He moved to the side of the door as Grabill fired the rifle several times.
Grabill told deputies that he had gone home after the fireworks show where he had been drinking. He said he had been texting another friend and started to fall asleep when he heard knocking on the door.
Grabill told deputies he heard someone knocking at the door and threatening to kill him. He was scared and picked up his rifle. He said the knocking continued and he thought someone was trying to get through the door, so he fired the weapon several times.
Deputies found seven holes that penetrated the fiberglass front door of the residence and the glass storm door.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck testified he found four holes he believed to have been caused by the bullets across the street on the west side of a house occupied by Roger Zubrod, which faces Grabill’s front door. Examining the interior of the house, Mauck found two holes in a wall between a bedroom and living room, but didn't find any bullet remains.
Since the bullets struck Zubrod’s occupied house, prosecutors included a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Grabill’s attorney, Charly James, had asked the judge to dismiss the charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an Oct. 19 hearing.
The charge had been dismissed by a county judge in Adams County Court on July 18. Prosecutors later filed the charge directly in Adams County District Court, necessitating a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause existed for the charge.
James argued that intent is an element that must be proven for the charge and Grabill couldn’t have intended to strike Zubrod’s home through a closed door. He said Grabill only intended to scare away whoever was knocking at his door, not strike the neighboring home.
Assistant Adams County Attorney Dale Callahan argued that the charge is applicable since Grabill intended to fire the weapon, even if he didn’t specifically set out to strike the house.
Farquhar took the case under advisement and issued an order Oct. 27 allowing the charges to continue.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Unlawful discharge of a firearm is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Attempted first-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
