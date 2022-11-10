A 31-year-old Roseland man has denied felony charges filed against him for allegedly firing a rifle through a door in the direction of a neighbor.

Brock M. Grabill pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony between two cases in Adams County District Court.

