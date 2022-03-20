ROSELAND — Seven years in the making, a major project came to completion here Sunday as the village of Roseland officially opened the doors of its rebuilt community center during an open house.
The Roseland Community Club has worked to raise money and obtain grants for the project since 2015.
Members of the Roseland Community Club include Alan Bonifas, Kim Bonifas, Kaitlyn Hemburger, Leslie Kober, Brenda Monroe, Cleo Mousel, Corissa Parr, Lindsay Shaw and John Trausch.
“It’s been a lot of hard work — blood, sweat and tears,” Kober said.
Kim Bonifas, president of the Roseland Community Club, said it’s been a long process and they are ready to reach the finish line.
The group came together to help plan the 125th anniversary of the town. They discussed the possibility of rebuilding the community center, but decided to tackle some smaller projects around town first. They raised money to put up welcome signs for the roads coming into town. They purchased Christmas decorations and a refrigerator for the center.
Citizens noted their commitment to the village and began lending more support as the group made a larger push to plan for a new community center.
The group held two large fundraisers every year in an effort to produce the money needed for the project. They also wrote a lot of grant requests.
In 2020, they emptied the former town hall and stored historical trophies from the Roseland Public School pre-dating the 1986 consolidation to form Silver Lake. Those trophies were photographed and added to a virtual trophy case that can be viewed at the Roseland Virtual Trophy Case link: bit.ly/roselandvirtualtrophycase.
In spring 2021, the former town hall was demolished and the area was cleaned up to make way for the new building. Construction of the new community center started in the fall.
Bonifas said the newly opened building will provide a venue for citizens to host a variety of activities, ranging from graduation parties to wedding receptions. The center has the capacity for 324 people.
It also will be used as a place for the local senior citizens group to meet. The group still is raising money to purchase tables and chairs for the main part of the facility, though some have been acquired for a meeting room the senior citizens group plans to use.
“The main group we wanted to do this for was the senior citizens,” Bonifas said. “They’ve been some of our biggest supporters.”
Sharon Willmes of rural Roseland is a member of the senior citizens group that meets every Tuesday. The group has been meeting at the local bar and grill, but they look forward to having a new space.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s something we needed for a long time.”
Another member of the group, Josephine Mangers of Roseland, said she appreciated the efforts of the Roseland Community Club to make the renovation.
“I think it’s wonderful and good for the town,” she said. “The women worked so hard. They did a good job.”
