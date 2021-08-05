ROSELAND — Organizers for Roseland’s SummerFest 2021 this weekend are hoping to finish fundraising efforts for a new community center with proceeds from the event.
Kim Bonifas, president of the Roseland Community Club, said it’s been a long process and they are glad to be nearing the finish line. After six years of fundraising efforts, organizers raised enough money to start on the project.
They emptied the former town hall and stored historical trophies from the school in Roseland before the district consolidated with Silver Lake in 1986. Those trophies were photographed and added to a virtual trophy case that can be viewed at the Roseland Virtual Trophy Case link: bit.ly/roselandvirtualtrophycase.
In the spring, the former town hall was demolished and the area was cleaned up to make way for the new building.
“It definitely left a hole in Main Street in Roseland,” Bonifas said.
Two weeks ago, concrete was poured to be used for the new building’s foundation. Building materials for the community center are scheduled to arrive in the fall, and plans are to have construction finished in early 2022.
Bonifas said organizers are elated to see progress made on the project. As they make decisions about the specifics of the construction, she said, the center seems more and more real.
“It’s been a long road, but we couldn’t have done it without the businesses and individuals who have helped,” she said.
One of the ways the community club has been collecting money for the project has been through the annual SummerFest celebration. Since 2015, all money raised during the event has gone to the community center.
The Roseland Community Club has raised almost $716,000 for the project, with a matching grant of $375,000 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.
Bonifas said just $54,000 is needed to reach the final goal.
In order to help the group raise the last portion, she said people are invited to attend SummerFest 2021 on Saturday. There will be a pork barbecue meal and cash bar at 5 p.m., as well as a street dance with music from Hastings native and Nashville rising star Tommy O’Keeffe from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Donors who make at least a $100 donation to the project receive a number of meal tickets and drink tickets for the event, which will be held near the location of the new community center.
There will be a split-the-pot raffle as part of the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the bank in Roseland, from any Community Club member, or at the SummerFest event. Ticket holders don’t need to be present for the raffle to win.
“We are looking forward to an evening of community celebration for our new community center,” Bonifas said. “It’s just a way to come out and get together and see the spot where the new community center is going to be.”
For those unable to attend the event, the Community Club is accepting donations to the Community Center Project through the Community Development Assistance Act, which allows donors to receive a 40% Nebraska state tax credit on the donated amount. They have received more than 50 donations through the CDAA program.
Overall, Bonifas said, people from the community and beyond have been supportive of the project.
“We’ve had tons of community support for this,” she said. “This is something this town needed, and everyone knew it.”
