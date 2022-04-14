Chuck Rosenberg is running for a second term representing central Hastings and Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council, but is challenged by Russ Hall and Marc Rowan.
The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Russ Hall
Russ Hall brings a breadth of experience to the council race.
Hall, 65, grew up in Los Angeles and has traveled and lived in other countries, which has bolstered his passion for the freedom and democracy of the United States.
He lives in Hastings with his wife, Wendy, and has four children, two in high school and two in middle school.
Friends encouraged him to run for the council.
“I was wanting to do what I could for our local politics,” he said. “I read about too many situations where I just shake my head. How could you not get involved when you feel like ‘I could do it better.’ ”
He is one of four electronic technicians for the post office in Grand Island. Since November 2021, they have been on standby waiting for an assignment.
He also is a union officer, so he works with grievances.
“Otherwise we’re passing the time and waiting for an opportunity,” he said.
Despite working in a different city, Hall said he doesn’t see time being an issue if he is elected.
He works eight hours a day, five days a week, but would be able to attend committee or board meetings during the day if need be.
“I’m sure we could work something out,” he said.
Aside from living overseas, that breadth of life experience includes time working in agriculture, manufacturing, education and as a minister in a non-denominational Christian church.
“I’ve been in so many different people’s homes and sat around their tables with them and talked to them,” he said. “I have a heart for people with different outlooks. But everyone wants the chance to get ahead. To have a good job and to raise a family.”
Hall’s experiences have forged his political outlook.
“I believe in limited government, a government that’s strong enough to relieve the oppressed and care for the needy,” he said.
Marc Rowan
Marc Rowan, 56, wants to bring a fresh perspective to the Hastings City Council.
Often in attendance at council meetings, Rowan has taken note of the number of unanimous votes.
“I find that interesting,” he said. “Isn’t there differences of opinion? Don’t some people think this is not good or some people think it’s not bad? That kind of bothers me.”
He lives in Hastings with his wife, Mindee, and their 9-year-old daughter Carlee. Rowan also has two adult children.
There’s a lot he’d like to learn.
“I’d like to learn the ins and outs of the stuff with the overpass,” he said. “I’d like to find out what really goes on there and why that has been such a topic, just like the thing everyone called a racino.”
He said he has received a lot of encouragement to run from past council members.
“I do know a lot of people, I do have a good attitude and I do care about the town,” he said.
Originally from Thedford, Rowan has a diverse professional background in Hastings.
For more than seven years he has worked as office manager for Geiger and Dietze Ophthalmology.
He also worked briefly in insurance as well as several years as a salesmen at a few different auto dealerships in Hastings.
He also worked 3 ½ years at Auto Glass Center and seven years at Thermo King.
“I have lots of experience,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be a factory worker on an assembly line in Hastings, Nebraska. I know what it’s like to go out in the public and put in windshields and have to be concerned about customer service. I know what it’s like to be an insurance agent and to be a car salesman who tries to be honest. You go try to be a car salesman. That’s a rough deal because somebody’s going to try to find a way to be mad at you.”
Chuck Rosenberg
Chuck Rosenberg described his first term on the Hastings City Council as “interesting.”
“I think we’ve had to deal with more controversial topics than any other council maybe in the history of the city has had to deal with,” he said. “That’s what I signed up for, so I’m OK with it.”
Rosenberg, 71, is president of his family’s business, City Iron and Metal.
He has devoted a lot of time to his responsibilities as a council member.
“I receive a ton of input to make myself the most accessible councilman there has ever been,” he said. “My office is open to anybody.”
The public has made use of that accessibility.
“I get a ton of input every day,” Rosenberg said. “I would say on an average day I’m spending one to two hours per day with public input on topics, on every type of topic. I listen to everybody and try to take in all the input I can before making a decision.”
For instance, when it came to the horse race track and casino proposed for the northern part of Ward 3, Rosenberg attended ag society meetings and met multiple times with the individuals proposing the plan.
“Myself, personally, I’m OK with the casino, but I’m representing the Third Ward, so I have to go by what the people who elect you want,” he said. “That’s what you sign up for. You’re their voice, and you have to abide by what they’re telling you.”
Rosenberg has four sons and eight stepchildren. Between him and his wife, Berice, they have 26 grandchildren, nine of whom live in Hastings.
He looks forward to the development and implementation of the planned update to the city’s comprehensive plan.
He helps with local Boy Scouts activities and is involved with Hastings Community Theatre, especially set design.
He describes himself as a pro-business, pro-growth council member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.