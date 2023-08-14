DESHLER — While a crowd watched the end of the swine judging nearby on Saturday morning, a dozen or so family members and friends gathered around a covered patio to watch the Thayer County Fair’s winning small-animal exhibitors vie for best-of-the-best showmanship honors.
Five young women qualified for the small-animal round-robin showmanship contest, a two-hour event that played out amid cloudy and breezy conditions with a temperature hovering around 80 degrees.
One by one, the competitors took turns showing chickens, rabbits, a dog and a cat for judge Elizabeth Thiltges, a Nebraska Extension staff member in Lancaster County who also serves as assistant poultry superintendent at the Nebraska State Fair.
As the judge sat at a table, the exhibitors stepped forward one by one, placing the chicken, rabbit or cat on the table and delivering a short speech about the species, care and feeding, and other issues. Each showed the judge different parts of the animal’s anatomy, turned the animal so the judge could view it from each side, and answered the judge’s questions.
The dog competition was a bit different, with each exhibitor walking the dog on a leash around a grassy area and circling pylons with it before answering a few questions from the judge.
Each exhibitor already had been honored at the fair for her showmanship prowess working with a particular species. That’s how the five qualified for Saturday’s overall contest. But, while some of the exhibitors had shown more than one of the species at the fair, some may have had no past experience working with the others.
The competitors were Lacey Schmidt from the companion animal show, Amber Tuller from the dog show, Jolie Flint from the 4-H rabbit show, Riley Farnstrom from the FFA rabbit show, and Braelynn Renz from the 4-H poultry show.
All five competitors showed the same cat and the same dog, while the rabbits and chickens also were shared. For the cat, being passed from one set of arms to another and put through the same routine five times in a row clearly was exasperating.
After scores were tabulated, Farnstrom walked away as champion and Flint as reserve champion. Each of the five competitors received a medal, and all posed for a photograph with Dennis and Joyce Schmidt, longtime award sponsors for both small- and large-animal round-robin showmanship competition at the Thayer County Fair.
Farnstrom, 15, a sophomore at Thayer Central High School, is a member of the Big Green 4-H Club and Thayer Central FFA. Asked which of the four species is hardest to handle, she said it’s the seemingly quiet and mild-mannered rabbit —showing the back of a forearm covered with scratches to prove her point.
“They’re not very nice sometimes,” she said with a smile.
On Saturday, the large-animal round robin was scheduled for the afternoon, to be followed by the youth livestock auction.
Dennis and Joyce Schmidt of rural Deshler have sponsored round-robin awards at the Thayer County Fair for 31 years — almost the entire time the round-robin contests have been in existence, dating back to the days when their youngest son still was involved in 4-H.
In the years since, they have watched several grandchildren show both large and small animals at the Thayer County Fair.
Dennis said round robins help the exhibitors to expand their focus and learn things they wouldn’t otherwise.
“I think it makes the kids look at the other species even though they’re not really interested in them,” he said. “It’s probably a crash course for a day or so, and maybe for some of them an hour or two.”
Showmanship itself is a great learning experience, the Schmidts said, since the exhibitors are evaluated on their own preparation, knowledge and skills, not the physical attributes of the animals they are showing.
Farnstrom, whose other activities include high school speech, said experience in public speaking helps a lot with small-animal showmanship since each exhibitor must deliver a one-on-one presentation directly to the judge.
Having information to share is one key to success in a round robin, she said.
“I’d say just making sure you’re studying and looking up some basic staple facts so you look like you know what you’re doing,” she said.
Farnstrom lives on a farm south of Hebron with her parents, Derek and Christy. She showed rabbits, poultry and goats and competed in the horse show at this year’s fair.
Christy Farnstrom grew up showing large species at the Seward County Fair, so she’s been learning alongside her daughter as Riley has worked with small animals
“As a parent I always think showmanship is the most important,” Christy said, echoing the point made by the Schmidts. “Whether it’s large animals or small animals, they’re good at it because they put the time in at home.”
She said Riley has learned a lot from 4-H leaders and older youths who have mentored her, and she’s proud to see her daughter now repaying that debt by passing her knowledge along to younger 4-H’ers.
A county fair is full of teaching and learning moments.
“It’s these moments that get kids interested in continuing the tradition of 4-H and showing animals,” Christy Farnstrom said.
This year's Thayer County Fair wrapped up Saturday night.
