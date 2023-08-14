DESHLER — While a crowd watched the end of the swine judging nearby on Saturday morning, a dozen or so family members and friends gathered around a covered patio to watch the Thayer County Fair’s winning small-animal exhibitors vie for best-of-the-best showmanship honors.

Five young women qualified for the small-animal round-robin showmanship contest, a two-hour event that played out amid cloudy and breezy conditions with a temperature hovering around 80 degrees.

