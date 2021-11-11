Route 66 concert
RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud Opera House here will open its doors Friday evening for a performance of “Go for Baroque: Hear the Rhythm of the Road, Route 66.”
Showtime is 7 p.m.
The eclectic program will include songs from Bach to Joplin, and the audience will learn how their music connects to the iconic American highway.
The ensemble includes pianist Peggy Payne, violinist Densi Rushing, and cellist Jim Shelley.
For tickets contact the box office at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
