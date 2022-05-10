Voters chose to retain Adams County Sheriff John Rust in the Republican primary where he faced challenger Brian Hessler.
Rust received 3,071 votes, or 57.6% of the 5,331 total votes. Hessler received 2,258 votes, or 42.3%.
Rust said he was humbled by the support he received during the campaign.
“I’m very happy with how the campaign went,” he said. “I’m appreciative of the voters and the citizens who have supported me through this.”
Rust started as a community service and corrections officer with the department in 1979. He worked his way up through the rank until he was promoted to chief deputy in 1995. He ran unopposed for the sheriff’s position in 2018 after the retirement of former Sheriff Gregg Magee.
In his next term as sheriff, Rust plans to continue making upgrades and improving the department.
“We want to be more efficient and effective to best serve the citizens of Adams County,” he said. “I hope for their continued support moving forward.”
Though he hoped for a different outcome, Hessler said he was glad to get out and campaign for the position.
He said the support he received throughout the community of Hastings and all of Adams County was humbling. He said the community he has called home for the last 17 years is great.
“Win, lose or draw, I’m glad I did it,” he said. “It was worth putting my name out there. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Hessler moved to Hastings in 2005 to join the Hastings Police Department.
He held various roles in the department, working his way up to Administrative Services Division Commander. He left the department to start his own business in 2019.
He thanked his family and friends for putting in the effort to promote his campaign along the way.
“I couldn’t have done this without my family and friends supporting me along the way,” he said.
Due to both candidates being Republican, the race is now essentially decided, though Rust’s name will appear on the general election ballot in November.
