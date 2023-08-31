Farmer Doug Saathoff of rural Trumbull will serve a new three-year term on the Nebraska Soybean Board.

Saathoff was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the board’s District 7 seat. Therefore, no election was conducted, and Saathoff will retain his seat. He represents Adams, Clay, Hall, Franklin, Kearney, Nuckolls, Webster and Buffalo counties and currently serves as board chairman.

